Watch and live stream NFL Games on Fubo

Every NFL week comes with the same big decision for fans: How am I actually going to watch my team play?

If you've cut the cord—or never had cable to begin with—tracking down a streaming setup that delivers live NFL action without draining your wallet can feel like running a two-minute drill with no timeouts. Throw in the subscriptions you already juggle, and it gets even trickier.

That’s where Fubo steps into the huddle.

If you’re looking for a platform that not only covers your football fix, but also keeps plenty of other sports and entertainment in the mix, Fubo might just be the perfect play. It offers live NFL broadcasts, plus a deep lineup of channels for everything from college sports to movies.

Below, we break down how to watch NFL games on Fubo this season, including what new subscribers can expect from its available plans.

How to watch NFL Games on Fubo

Fubo's Pro plan runs $85 a month, and while that price tag might make you pause, it remains one of the strongest full-fledged cable replacements on the market—especially if your weekends revolve around football. With the addition of new genre-based add-on packs, you can customize your lineup without stacking up unnecessary channels or unnecessary costs.

Even without upgrading to the pricier Elite or Deluxe tiers, the base Pro package gives you everything you need to track your team throughout the regular season. You’ll get ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS, essentially all the major broadcast partners for Sunday afternoon slates, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football.

The only major gap in coverage comes on Thursdays, as Thursday Night Football streams exclusively on Prime Video in the US. Viewers in the local markets can still stream "Thursday Night Football" on Fubo via over-the-air FOX/CBS affiliate stations.

Local channel access is also pretty widespread with Fubo, though it's still smart to quickly verify what’s available in your area before signing up.

Here's what Fubo's Pro plan covers for NFL fans:

Local Sunday afternoon games on FOX

Local Sunday afternoon games on CBS

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

Select matchups on

And what you won’t get:

Thursday Night Football (Viewers in the local markets can watch the game on Fubo via local CBS/FOX affiliate)

Out-of-market games without workarounds

Fubo does technically offer access to out-of-market matchups, but the service follows the NFL's regional blackout rules. Long story short: if you're trying to catch every single game from every market, you may need to use a VPN or explore additional options.

You can tack NFL RedZone onto your Fubo setup for an extra $10.99 per month, giving you that whip-around, every-touchdown viewing experience we all crave on Sundays.

Once you're signed up, you can stream your local NFL matchups across just about any device you own—Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, plus both iOS and Android platforms. In other words, your football fix travels wherever you do.

How can I watch NFL games for free?

If you’ve got a TV antenna and happen to live in an area with strong signal reception, you’re in luck — you can tune into NFL games absolutely free on your local FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS stations. To find out which networks are within range, just head over to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) TV reception maps and check what’s available in your neighborhood.

While most NFL live streams typically require a paid subscription, there are still some free options out there. The NFL app and NFL Channel don’t cost a dime to use and offer a mix of live game-day coverage, highlights, replays, and plenty of other football content to keep fans entertained. Plus, many major streaming platforms throw in free trial periods for first-time users — a perfect way to test the waters before committing to a full plan.

Fubo's streaming service pricing, plans and subscriptions

Starting from $84.99 for their Pro plan, it initially seemed expensive by comparison, until you calculate what you are already spending on fragmented services that otherwise leave you sports-starved. Fubo will change your entire viewing experience by consolidating live TV, On-Demand content and comprehensive sports coverage into one single platform and fee. No more scrambling between apps or missing crucial moments: it's one single streaming service with one place for all your channel lineups.

There are a few streaming options to pick from when it comes to choosing a streaming plan. Each of the subscription tiers offers streaming convenience, as well as different costs and subscription options.

Fubo is not only a popular live TV streaming service, it's one of the most reliable.

Package Monthly cost Channels Live sports OD entertainment Pro $84.99 240+ ✓ ✓ Elite with Sports Plus $104.99 318+ ✓ ✓ Deluxe $114.99 332+ ✓ ✓ Fubo Sports $55.99 29+ ✓ ✘ Latino $14.99 57+ ✓ ✘

READ MORE: Why you should ditch Netflix for Fubo On-Demand and Sports

GOAL's guide to streaming services