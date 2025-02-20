When is the NFL Combine? Dates, schedule & how to watch the 2025 NFL Draft scouting event

Everything you need to know about this year's NFL scouting combine...

The dust has barely settled on the NFL season, but the league is wasting no time shifting its focus to the future. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take center stage, bringing together hundreds of prospects eager to prove they belong at the next level.

A total of 300 players have received invitations to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, yet with only 256 draft slots up for grabs in April, competition will be fierce. Every aspiring pro will be looking to leave a lasting impression on scouts, coaches, and front-office executives.

Over the course of the event, players will undergo rigorous medical evaluations, face team interviews, and take part in on-field drills designed to showcase their athleticism and football IQ.

The action kicks off on Thursday, February 27, and runs through Sunday, March 2, with each day spotlighting a different position group. The defensive linemen and linebackers will get things rolling on Thursday, setting the stage for a crucial few days that could shape the careers of these young hopefuls.

GOAL has everything you need to stay up to date on the 2025 NFL Combine, from daily schedules to TV broadcast details.

What is the 2025 NFL Combine?

Since its inception in 1982, the NFL Scouting Combine has served as a pivotal four-day event each February, offering scouts a prime opportunity to evaluate the top college football prospects ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft. Participation is by invitation only, with over 300 athletes undergoing rigorous medical, physical, and mental evaluations.

For NFL teams and their personnel departments, the combine is a vital tool in assessing a player's potential—not just as an athlete, but as a teammate and long-term investment. For prospects, it's a golden opportunity to boost their draft stock and increase their value before the 2025 NFL Draft, which runs from April 24-26.

While every participant undergoes the same battery of medical examinations and core physical tests, teams use the event to sharpen their focus on prospects who fit specific roster needs. Players will take part in additional position-specific drills and also engage in face-to-face interviews with franchises eager to reinforce key areas of their squad.

When and where is the 2025 NFL Combine?

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is set to run from Thursday, February 27, through Sunday, March 2, 2025.

This year's showcase will once again be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the stomping grounds of the Indianapolis Colts.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, Mar. 2 Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NFL Network Livestream: NFL+, Fubo (Try for free)

2025 NFL Combine Schedule

Date Event Time TV Channel/ Livestream Thursday, Feb 27 Defensive line and linebacker drills 3 pm ET NFL Network, Fubo Friday, Feb 28 Defensive back and tight end drills 3 pm ET NFL Network, Fubo Saturday, Mar 1 Quarterback, running back and wide receiver drills 1 pm ET NFL Network, Fubo Sunday, Mar 2 Offensive line drills 1 pm ET NFL Network, Fubo

How to watch the 2025 NFL Combine: TV channel, live stream

TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Livestream: NFL+, Fubo

For the 20th straight year, the NFL Network will provide the exclusive full coverage of the NFL Combine, with Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah spearheading the broadcast for the on-field drills. Expect insights from Ian Rapoport and other analysts throughout the four-day event.

No cable? No problem. Fans can stream the NFL Combine via the NFL's digital platforms or catch the action on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Who participates in the 2025 NFL Combine?

All 32 NFL franchises will have their scouts and decision-makers in attendance at the 2025 NFL Combine, putting draft hopefuls through a rigorous series of athletic tests, in-depth interviews, and comprehensive medical evaluations.

As expected, the spotlight will shine brightly on many of the top talents from the 2024 college football season, including Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, whose electrifying speed and versatility make him a dual threat at both cornerback and wide receiver. Fellow Heisman finalists, Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State) and Cam Ward (QB, Miami), are also among the most coveted prospects heading into the draft. They'll be joined at the top of most draft boards by standout positional talents like Mykel Williams (DL, Georgia), Mason Graham (DL, Michigan), and Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado)—just to name a few.

Beyond the valuable opportunities provided by the combine, the list of invited players often offers a snapshot of the current college football landscape. For example, Ohio State, following its first national championship victory in a decade, tops the list with 15 players earning invites. Texas, Georgia, and Oregon – all of whom competed in the 2024 College Football Playoff – round out the top four.

