Where to watch Netherlands in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams





To watch games outside of their original country of broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network, such as ExpressVPN.

How do I use a VPN?

1. Sign up for a reliable one like ExpressVPN, NordVPN or Surfshark and install the app on your device.

2. Connect to a server located in the country where your preferred streaming platform is.

3. Log in and watch. Find the live stream, and hit play.

Things to bear in mind:

1. Skip free VPNs. They lack the speed and unblocking capabilities needed for live sport.

2. If you are using a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private" browser so the streaming site cannot read your old cookies.

3. Bypassing geo-blocks violates some streaming platforms' Terms of Service.

In the Netherlands, the public broadcaster NOS holds the official rights. The match will air live on free-to-air television across its flagship networks and will be available for streaming online via NOS.nl and the NPO Start app. Meanwhile, in Japan, the match will be broadcast via the Japan Consortium, featuring live free-to-air coverage on NHK (across its terrestrial, NHK+, and BS Premium 4K channels), alongside commercial broadcasters Nippon TV and Fuji TV. Premium digital coverage will also be available on DAZN.

What is the Netherlands' next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for the Netherlands in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Netherlands vs Japan will take place at the iconic AT&T Stadium. Because this is Oranje's highly anticipated tournament opener against a formidable opponent, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

Detail Information Opponent Japan Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Kick-Off Time 3:00 PM (Local) / 9:00 PM (BST) Stadium AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium) City Arlington, Texas, USA

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What broadcaster is showing the FIFA World Cup football in the Netherlands?

Fans looking to catch every moment of The Netherlands' World Cup campaign, tune in via NOS.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch the Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Netherlands National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Netherlands game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.



