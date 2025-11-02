Watch and live stream NBA Games on Regional Sports Network

The way you tune into NBA action has been shaken up in a major way. With the league’s newest media rights agreement, TNT Sports is no longer part of the rotation. Instead, NBCUniversal and Amazon have stepped in. The result is that games are now scattered across more TV networks and streaming platforms than we’ve ever seen before.

For viewers, it can feel like trying to break a full-court press. You're juggling your local regional sports network, several national broadcasts, and a couple of platform-exclusive streaming options. It's a lot to track, and just figuring out where your team is playing on a given night can be confusing.

RSNs, in particular, are local sports channels built specifically for fans in a certain city or region. Their main job is to broadcast live games for the teams in that area, making them the go-to spot for hometown matchups.

These channels typically show up in the higher-tier TV packages. Not every provider offers every RSN though. With ongoing disagreements between networks and carriers, some RSNs have become harder to track down whether you use cable, satellite, or a streaming TV service.

If you want consistent access to your local team's NBA games, having the right RSN in your lineup is key. Below, we'll break down why these channels matter and the best ways to watch them.

What's on regional sports networks?

Regional sports networks focus on showcasing the hometown action. Each channel's live lineup depends on which teams fall inside its viewing territory. It also comes down to whether the network has secured broadcast rights with those squads or leagues. For instance, several channels operate in the New York metro scene. Yet only SportsNet New York carries live New York Mets coverage.

Quick tip. DIRECTV has an RSN lookup page. Type in your ZIP code and see exactly which networks you get in your neighborhood.

These channels can broadcast everything from high school rivalries to big-league showdowns. You might also run into some unexpected sports like surfing, poker, or fishing tournaments.

Aside from live games, RSNs also feature classic match replays, local documentaries, and studio shows centered around the community. It's basically your own local sports hub, the hometown version of ESPN.

How to watch Regional Sports Network (RSN)

Satellite Cable TV: Xfinity's Ultimate TV & Popular TV plan, Verizon Fios

Xfinity's Ultimate TV & Popular TV plan, Verizon Fios Livestream: DirecTV Stream,Fubo

You can only watch regional sports networks if you sign up with a TV service that actually carries the channels assigned to your location. Cable, satellite, and live TV streaming platforms do offer RSNs, but the selection varies from one provider to the next. Fubo, for example, has a solid lineup of regional networks, but that does you no good if none of those channels are cleared in your area. On the other hand, DISH has removed RSNs from its channel list completely.

The safest move is to check the channel lineup for your ZIP code before you lock into any TV plan. This way, you know exactly what you’re paying for and whether you’ll be able to follow your local teams.

You can also stream regional sports networks, but your options are a bit limited. Most live TV streaming platforms keep their RSN offerings pretty slim. Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV don’t carry major groups like SportsNet or FanDuel Sports Network, which knocks a lot of local teams off the map.

DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are your strongest plays if you want consistent RSN access. Both tend to feature a large spread of regional channels, giving you a better shot at catching your hometown games. You can double-check availability through DIRECTV STREAM's channel finder or by visiting Fubo's help section.

Some regional networks also let you watch games straight from their website or app. If you already get the channel through cable or satellite, just log in with your TV provider info. A handful of RSNs even offer direct-to-consumer streaming subscriptions like FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports+), The Gotham Sports App, and NESN 360, which lets you follow your squad without a traditional TV contract.

How to watch and stream NBA games on your local RSN

Each NBA franchise has its own regional sports network, better known as an RSN. Most regular-season games end up on these hometown channels. They feature familiar broadcast crews, whether it’s Eric Collins shouting every Charlotte Hornets highlight with full-throttle excitement or former stars-turned-analysts like Dominique Wilkins in Atlanta and Stacey King in Chicago offering color and personality.

Many of the TV providers mentioned earlier include these RSNs, though a few markets have had long-running carrier disputes. In Los Angeles, the Lakers’ Spectrum SportsNet is only offered on Charter, DirecTV and AT&T. In New York, disagreements surrounding the Knicks’ MSG Network have even reached the state attorney general’s office.

Several teams have looked for their own solutions. Some now offer direct streaming subscriptions for local fans. The Utah Jazz launched Jazz+, and the Portland Trail Blazers rolled out BlazerVision. A number of RSNs also sell monthly streaming packages designed specifically for cord-cutters who want local games.

If you live outside your team’s market, all regional broadcasts are available through NBA League Pass. The only matchups that League Pass won’t show are national TV games and live broadcasts in your local market. League Pass also lets you choose between the home or away broadcast feed, depending on how you prefer to watch.

NBA team Regional sports network Streaming providers Atlanta Hawks FanDuel Sports Network Southeast Fubo, DirecTV Boston Celtics NBC Sports Boston Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Brooklyn Nets YES Network Fubo, DirecTV, COX Charlotte Hornets FanDuel Sports Network Southeast Fubo, DirecTV Chicago Bulls NBC Sports Chicago Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Cleveland Cavaliers FanDuel Sports Network Ohio Fubo, DirecTV Dallas Mavericks FanDuel Sports Network Southwest Fubo, DirecTV Denver Nuggets Altitude Sports Fubo, DirecTV Detroit Pistons FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Fubo, DirecTV Golden State Warriors NBC Sports Bay Area Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV Houston Rockets Space City Home Network Fubo, DirecTV Indiana Pacers FanDuel Sports Network Indiana Fubo, DirecTV Los Angeles Clippers FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Fubo, DirecTV Los Angeles Lakers Spectrum SportsNet DirecTV Memphis Grizzlies FanDuel Sports Network Southeast Fubo, DirecTV Miami Heat FanDuel Sports Network Sun Fubo, DirecTV Milwaukee Bucks FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin Fubo, DirecTV Minnesota Timberwolves FanDuel Sports Network North Fubo, DirecTV New Orleans Pelicans FanDuel Sports Network New Orleans Fubo, DirecTV New York Knicks MSG Network Fubo, DirecTV Oklahoma City Thunder FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma Fubo, DirecTV Orlando Magic FanDuel Sports Network Florida Fubo, DirecTV Philadelphia 76ers NBC Sports Philadelphia Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV Phoenix Suns KTVK DirecTV Portland Trail Blazers Root Sports Fubo, DirecTV Sacramento Kings NBA.com/kings/live NBA.com San Antonio Spurs FanDuel Sports Network Southwest Fubo, DirecTV Toronto Raptors SportsNet NA Utah Jazz KJZZ-TV JAZZ+, DirecTV Washington Wizards Monumental Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

Which RSNs does fubo carry?

Fubo is one of the leading streaming providers that offers its customers RSNs based on territory and broadcast rights, ranging from FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports) to NESN.

RSNs often include basketball, baseball, hockey, as well as high school sports and college sports to select from.

Below are all the sports networks that are available to watch with fubo, depending on the streaming rights of the area you live in.

Network Sports coverage Altitude Sports NBA, NHL, NLL FanDuel Sports Network Detroit MLB, NBA, NHL, College FanDuel Sports Network Florida MLB, NBA, College FanDuel Sports Network Midwest MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL FanDuel Sports Network Indiana* MLB, NBA, College FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City* MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, College FanDuel Sports Network North MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL, Collegiate FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin* MLB, NBA FanDuel Sports Network Ohio MLB, NBA, NHL FanDuel Sports Network SoCal MLB, NBA, NHL FanDuel Sports Network South MLB, NBA, NHL, College FanDuel Sports Network Southeast MLB, NBA, NHL, Collegiate FanDuel Sports Network Southwest MLB, NBA, UIL FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma* NBA, Collegiate FanDuel Sports Network New Orleans* NBA, NFL FanDuel Sports Network Sun West MLB, NBA, NHL Marquee Sports Network** MLB, WNBA MASN, MASN2 MLB MSG, MSG+ NBA, NHL NBC Sports Bay Area MLB, NBA, NFL NBC Sports Boston NBA, NFL, WNBA NBC Sports California, NBC Sports California+ MLB, NBA, NHL, College Chicago Home Sports Network MLB, NBA, NHL NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+ MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL NESN MLB, NHL Rangers Sports Network MLB ROOT Sports Northwest MLB, NBA, NHL, Rugby Space City Home Network MLB, NBA SportsNet Pittsburgh MLB, NHL YES MLB, NBA

*available for viewers in eligible areas.

**available to all US-English base plans, Chicago Cubs MLB games blackout outside of Chicago and surrounding area due to a broadcast deal.

