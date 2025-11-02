+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio SpursGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

Watch and live stream NBA Games on Regional Sports Network

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch the NBA Games on your local RSN station, as well as the best packages for streaming

The way you tune into NBA action has been shaken up in a major way. With the league’s newest media rights agreement, TNT Sports is no longer part of the rotation. Instead, NBCUniversal and Amazon have stepped in. The result is that games are now scattered across more TV networks and streaming platforms than we’ve ever seen before.

Watch NBA Games on local RSN via Fubo
For viewers, it can feel like trying to break a full-court press. You're juggling your local regional sports network, several national broadcasts, and a couple of platform-exclusive streaming options. It's a lot to track, and just figuring out where your team is playing on a given night can be confusing.

RSNs, in particular, are local sports channels built specifically for fans in a certain city or region. Their main job is to broadcast live games for the teams in that area, making them the go-to spot for hometown matchups.

These channels typically show up in the higher-tier TV packages. Not every provider offers every RSN though. With ongoing disagreements between networks and carriers, some RSNs have become harder to track down whether you use cable, satellite, or a streaming TV service.

If you want consistent access to your local team's NBA games, having the right RSN in your lineup is key. Below, we'll break down why these channels matter and the best ways to watch them.

What's on regional sports networks?

Regional sports networks focus on showcasing the hometown action. Each channel's live lineup depends on which teams fall inside its viewing territory. It also comes down to whether the network has secured broadcast rights with those squads or leagues. For instance, several channels operate in the New York metro scene. Yet only SportsNet New York carries live New York Mets coverage.

Quick tip. DIRECTV has an RSN lookup page. Type in your ZIP code and see exactly which networks you get in your neighborhood.

These channels can broadcast everything from high school rivalries to big-league showdowns. You might also run into some unexpected sports like surfing, poker, or fishing tournaments. 

Aside from live games, RSNs also feature classic match replays, local documentaries, and studio shows centered around the community. It's basically your own local sports hub, the hometown version of ESPN.

How to watch Regional Sports Network (RSN)

  • Satellite Cable TV: Xfinity's Ultimate TV & Popular TV plan, Verizon Fios
  • Livestream: DirecTV Stream,Fubo

You can only watch regional sports networks if you sign up with a TV service that actually carries the channels assigned to your location. Cable, satellite, and live TV streaming platforms do offer RSNs, but the selection varies from one provider to the next. Fubo, for example, has a solid lineup of regional networks, but that does you no good if none of those channels are cleared in your area. On the other hand, DISH has removed RSNs from its channel list completely.

The safest move is to check the channel lineup for your ZIP code before you lock into any TV plan. This way, you know exactly what you’re paying for and whether you’ll be able to follow your local teams.

You can also stream regional sports networks, but your options are a bit limited. Most live TV streaming platforms keep their RSN offerings pretty slim. Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV don’t carry major groups like SportsNet or FanDuel Sports Network, which knocks a lot of local teams off the map.

DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are your strongest plays if you want consistent RSN access. Both tend to feature a large spread of regional channels, giving you a better shot at catching your hometown games. You can double-check availability through DIRECTV STREAM's channel finder or by visiting Fubo's help section.

Some regional networks also let you watch games straight from their website or app. If you already get the channel through cable or satellite, just log in with your TV provider info. A handful of RSNs even offer direct-to-consumer streaming subscriptions like FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports+), The Gotham Sports App, and NESN 360, which lets you follow your squad without a traditional TV contract.

How to watch and stream NBA games on your local RSN 

Each NBA franchise has its own regional sports network, better known as an RSN. Most regular-season games end up on these hometown channels. They feature familiar broadcast crews, whether it’s Eric Collins shouting every Charlotte Hornets highlight with full-throttle excitement or former stars-turned-analysts like Dominique Wilkins in Atlanta and Stacey King in Chicago offering color and personality.

Many of the TV providers mentioned earlier include these RSNs, though a few markets have had long-running carrier disputes. In Los Angeles, the Lakers’ Spectrum SportsNet is only offered on Charter, DirecTV and AT&T. In New York, disagreements surrounding the Knicks’ MSG Network have even reached the state attorney general’s office.

Several teams have looked for their own solutions. Some now offer direct streaming subscriptions for local fans. The Utah Jazz launched Jazz+, and the Portland Trail Blazers rolled out BlazerVision. A number of RSNs also sell monthly streaming packages designed specifically for cord-cutters who want local games.

If you live outside your team’s market, all regional broadcasts are available through NBA League Pass. The only matchups that League Pass won’t show are national TV games and live broadcasts in your local market. League Pass also lets you choose between the home or away broadcast feed, depending on how you prefer to watch.

NBA teamRegional sports networkStreaming providers
Atlanta HawksFanDuel Sports Network SoutheastFubo, DirecTV
Boston CelticsNBC Sports BostonFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Brooklyn NetsYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV, COX
Charlotte HornetsFanDuel Sports Network SoutheastFubo, DirecTV
Chicago BullsNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Cleveland CavaliersFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV
Dallas MavericksFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV
Denver NuggetsAltitude SportsFubo, DirecTV
Detroit PistonsFanDuel Sports Network DetroitFubo, DirecTV
Golden State WarriorsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Houston RocketsSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Indiana PacersFanDuel Sports Network IndianaFubo, DirecTV
Los Angeles ClippersFanDuel Sports Network SoCalFubo, DirecTV
Los Angeles LakersSpectrum SportsNetDirecTV
Memphis GrizzliesFanDuel Sports Network SoutheastFubo, DirecTV
Miami HeatFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV
Milwaukee BucksFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV
Minnesota TimberwolvesFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV
New Orleans PelicansFanDuel Sports Network New OrleansFubo, DirecTV
New York KnicksMSG NetworkFubo, DirecTV
Oklahoma City ThunderFanDuel Sports Network OklahomaFubo, DirecTV
Orlando MagicFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV
Philadelphia 76ersNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo, Hulu+ Live TV
Phoenix SunsKTVKDirecTV
Portland Trail BlazersRoot SportsFubo, DirecTV
Sacramento KingsNBA.com/kings/liveNBA.com
San Antonio SpursFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV
Toronto RaptorsSportsNetNA
Utah JazzKJZZ-TVJAZZ+, DirecTV
Washington WizardsMonumental Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

Which RSNs does fubo carry?

Fubo is one of the leading streaming providers that offers its customers RSNs based on territory and broadcast rights, ranging from FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports) to NESN. 

RSNs often include basketball, baseball, hockey, as well as high school sports and college sports to select from.

Below are all the sports networks that are available to watch with fubo, depending on the streaming rights of the area you live in.

NetworkSports coverage
Altitude SportsNBA, NHL, NLL
FanDuel Sports Network DetroitMLB, NBA, NHL, College
FanDuel Sports Network FloridaMLB, NBA, College
FanDuel Sports Network MidwestMLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL
FanDuel Sports Network Indiana*MLB, NBA, College
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City*MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, College
FanDuel Sports Network NorthMLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL, Collegiate
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin*MLB, NBA
FanDuel Sports Network OhioMLB, NBA, NHL
FanDuel Sports Network SoCalMLB, NBA, NHL
FanDuel Sports Network SouthMLB, NBA, NHL, College
FanDuel Sports Network SoutheastMLB, NBA, NHL, Collegiate
FanDuel Sports Network SouthwestMLB, NBA, UIL
FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma*NBA, Collegiate
FanDuel Sports Network New Orleans*NBA, NFL
FanDuel Sports Network Sun WestMLB, NBA, NHL
Marquee Sports Network**MLB, WNBA
MASN, MASN2MLB
MSG, MSG+NBA, NHL
NBC Sports Bay AreaMLB, NBA, NFL
NBC Sports BostonNBA, NFL, WNBA
NBC Sports California, NBC Sports California+MLB, NBA, NHL, College
Chicago Home Sports NetworkMLB, NBA, NHL
NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL
NESNMLB, NHL
Rangers Sports NetworkMLB
ROOT Sports NorthwestMLB, NBA, NHL, Rugby
Space City Home NetworkMLB, NBA
SportsNet PittsburghMLB, NHL
YESMLB, NBA

*available for viewers in eligible areas.

**available to all US-English base plans, Chicago Cubs MLB games blackout outside of Chicago and surrounding area due to a broadcast deal.

