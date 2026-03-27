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Where to watch Millonarios today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Millonarios
TV Guide & Streaming
Primera A

Everything you need to know about how to watch Millonarios in the Colombian top flight and all major competitions

Officially founded on June 18, 1946, in Bogota, Millonarios was once home to soccer great Alfredo Di Stefano.  

They are considered one of the most iconic South American clubs, and their trophy cabinet reflects that reputation having have won 16 Colombian league title - the first triumph dating back to 1949 and the latest victory coming in 2023.

In this article, GOAL presents all the necessary information you need about Millonarios and their upcoming matches and broadcasts in the USA.

Live broadcast of Millonarios matches

Millonarios vs Fortaleza FC
Fanatiz

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Colombian Primera A soccer

Where to watch Millonarios documentaries

Millonarios' documentary 'El mejor equipo del mundo' (Translated: The best team in the world) sheds light on the history of the club and their success during the 1950s, and how they were linked with Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano. It can be streamed for free on RTVCPlay.

Where to watch Millonarios across the globe

Fans in the USA will be able to enjoy Millonarios' soccer matches exclusively on Fubo. Other platforms like Fanatiz and Sling TV might also come in handy. 

Watch Millonarios on Fubo
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For those who are not USA residents, GOAL has prepared a list of regions and broadcasters for you. Please find them below:

Country / RegionBroadcaster
ColombiaWin Sports Win Sports+
CanadabeIN Sports, Fanatiz, Fubo
MexicoESPN, Star+
BrazilESPN, Star+
ArgentinaESPN, Star+
USAbeIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo, Sling TV

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Watch Millonarios' soccer games using ExpressVPN
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Where to watch Millonarios with Spanish commentary

In the USA, you will be able to enjoy Spanish commentary for Millonarios' matches on Win Sports and Fanatiz.

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