Where to watch Jamaica today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Jamaica regularly produce one of the most exciting and dynamic squads in CONCACAF soccer.

The team regularly captures the attention of soccer fans across United States, as well as the rest of the world.

To follow the Reggae Boyz in their quest to make a name for themselves on the local and worldwide scene of the sport, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Jamaica soccer TV schedule

Where to watch Jamaica for free

A large number of Jamaica's soccer games are shown live on Paramount+. CBS's official streaming service offer new customers a free seven day trial.

Other Jamaica that are live on linear TV channels like ESPN or FOX Sports will be available on streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV, who offer a five day free trial.

Where to watch Jamaica worldwide

Many international matches are broadcast on national TV channels around the world. A selection of them can be found in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Jamaica soccer game, check your local listings.

Country / Region TV / Stream Australia SBS Canada Bell Media UK BBC | ITV LATAM Vrio Corp MENA beIN Sports Mexico TelevaUnivision New Zealand TVNZ

If you are out of the country and would like to watch your normal local broadcast of the next Jamaica soccer game, you can do so by bypass geo-restrictions with the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).