Where to watch Hallmark Channel March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

On the flagship Hallmark Channel, March 2026 is anchored by the dual return of fan-favorite mystery franchises and the peak of When Calls the Heart Season 13. Saturday nights are dedicated to all-new premieres, starting with the 13th installment of the Hannah Swensen series, Sugar & Vice (March 7), followed by the high-society whodunit Nelly Knows Mysteries: All Manners of Murder (March 14). The back half of the month shifts into the "Spring Into Love" event with Janel Parrish's Two for Tee (March 21) and the royal romance A Royal Setting (March 28), which reunites Jen Lilley and Dan Jeannotte. Meanwhile, Sunday nights remain the home of Hope Valley, with new episodes of When Calls the Heart airing at 8/7c throughout the entire month.

Owned by Hallmark Media, Hallmark Channel is a cable television network that has been entertaining American audiences for 30 years. Once known as the Odyssey Network, it rebranded in 2001 as the Hallmark Channel and specialises in family-oriented films and series, particularly in romance and comedy genres. Their "Countdown to Christmas" programming event, launched in 2009, is a smash hit and favorite of millions of Americans every year.

You can watch Hallmark Channel for free through Fubo and DirecTV, as both have a five-day free trial available. It's also available on YouTube TV through their base plan.

Hallmark's streaming service, Hallmark+, can also be added to these streaming services without needing an exclusive plan.

The Hallmark Channel is available on the below streaming services and can also be subscribed to as an add-on with Hallmark+.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Hallmark Channel content on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

