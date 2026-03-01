Goal.com
Where to watch Hallmark Channel March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Hallmark Channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is coming up on Hallmark Channel in March 2026?

On the flagship Hallmark Channel, March 2026 is anchored by the dual return of fan-favorite mystery franchises and the peak of When Calls the Heart Season 13. Saturday nights are dedicated to all-new premieres, starting with the 13th installment of the Hannah Swensen series, Sugar & Vice (March 7), followed by the high-society whodunit Nelly Knows Mysteries: All Manners of Murder (March 14). The back half of the month shifts into the "Spring Into Love" event with Janel Parrish's Two for Tee (March 21) and the royal romance A Royal Setting (March 28), which reunites Jen Lilley and Dan Jeannotte. Meanwhile, Sunday nights remain the home of Hope Valley, with new episodes of When Calls the Heart airing at 8/7c throughout the entire month.

What is Hallmark Channel?

Owned by Hallmark Media, Hallmark Channel is a cable television network that has been entertaining American audiences for 30 years. Once known as the Odyssey Network, it rebranded in 2001 as the Hallmark Channel and specialises in family-oriented films and series, particularly in romance and comedy genres. Their "Countdown to Christmas" programming event, launched in 2009, is a smash hit and favorite of millions of Americans every year.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch Hallmark Channel for free through Fubo and DirecTV, as both have a five-day free trial available. It's also available on YouTube TV through their base plan.

Hallmark's streaming service, Hallmark+, can also be added to these streaming services without needing an exclusive plan.

How much does it cost?

The Hallmark Channel is available on the below streaming services and can also be subscribed to as an add-on with Hallmark+.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly Cost
Fubo Pro$54.99$84.99
Fubo Elite with Sports Plus$74.99$104.99
Fubo Deluxe$84.99$114.99
Hallmark+ through Fubon/a$8
DirecTV Entertainment$49.99$89.99
DirecTV Choice$59.99$94.99
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99
Hallmark+ through DirecTVn/a$7.99
YouTube TVn/a$82.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Hallmark Channel content on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has a number of plans: Pro, Elite, Deluxe and Sports, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, Fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While Fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Warner Bros. Discovery channels, meaning you can't watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV, which are crucial for some MLB and NBA games and other popular content.

Furthermore, due to recent developments, Fubo have also recently lost rights to the NBC channels - a huge drawback for a sports-centric service when NBC carries popular sporting events such as Sunday Night Football and English Premier League soccer.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, Fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices, including Roku.

Yes, you can watch Fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can watch up to 10 simultaneous streams from your home location on various devices connected to your home Wi-Fi, and on three additional mobile devices from various locations away from your home.

Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, Fubo doesn't give refunds for this, but doesn't lock you in to annual contract either.

Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage. 

Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.

There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming. 

Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being disrupted. 

Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smoother.

This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access specific local channels. 

Using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, as Fubo is generally region and country specific.

