Where to watch and live stream FIFA U-20 World Cup soccer

The FIFA U20 World Cup brings together the best young talent in soccer from all around the globe.

Acting as a precursor to next year's big tournament, the U20 World Cup gives fans a glimpse into the future icons of the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know on where to watch the next game.

Upcoming FIFA U20 World Cup TV schedule

Where to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup for free

The FIFA U20 World Cup is being broadcast live in the United States on FOX Sports which you can find on some streaming services that offer new customers a free trial.

Fubo and DirecTV both give you opportunity to try out their service without paying anything down for five days before choosing on whether you wish to commit to a longer-term contract.

Where to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup with Spanish commentary

As part of their coverage of the tournament, some games from the U20 World Cup will be streamed live on FOX Deportes and NBC Universo.

These channels can be found on the aforementioned streaming services Fubo and DirecTV

Where to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup worldwide

The FIFA U20 World Cup attracts a huge audience from all corners of the globe.

Check out the table below on where to watch the competition where you are.

Country / Region Broadcaster UK FIFA+ Mexico TUDN / ViX Brazil SporTV / Globplay+ France L'Equipe+ Germany FIFA+ Netherlands NOS Italy RAI+ Ireland RTE Player

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming FIFA U20 World Cup game through your favoured local broadcaster, you can access content that is ordinarily geo-blocked using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy FIFA U20 World Cup kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official FIFA U20 World Cup kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.