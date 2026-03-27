Where to watch and live stream FIFA U-17 World Cup soccer

Launched in the mid-1980s, the FIFA U17 World Cup has been the launchpad for the careers of some of the biggest legends of the modern game.

Toni Kroos, Cesc Fabregas and Vinicius Junior are just some of the names that have used the tournament to showcase their talent.

Giving the opportunity for fans to see the stars of tomorrow, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup live here in the United States.

Upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup TV schedule

Where to watch FIFA U17 World Cup for free

Rights to the FIFA U17 World Cup here in the United States are on FOX Sports which is available on streaming platforms that offer new customers free trials, such as Fubo and DirecTV.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer free five day trials so you can watch today's FIFA U17 World Cup action with no charge before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription longer term.

Where to watch FIFA U17 World Cup with Spanish commentary

Spanish language commentary of the FIFA U17 World Cup is available via Telemundo Deportes en Vivo and UNIVERSO, which readers can access via the streaming platform Peacock.

Where to watch FIFA U17 World Cup worldwide

The FIFA U17 World Cup is being broadcast live all around the world. Check out the table below if you are outside of the USA and would like to keep up to date with all of the action.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada TSN+ MENA beIN Sports Connect Argentina DGO Caribbean ViX International FIFA+

If you are outside of the country and you would like to watch the latest FIFA U17 World Cup action on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports