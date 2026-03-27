Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
SOCCER-U17-WORLD CUP-FANSAFP
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream FIFA U-17 World Cup soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup U17

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every FIFA U17 World Cup game broadcast live online and on US TV

Launched in the mid-1980s, the FIFA U17 World Cup has been the launchpad for the careers of some of the biggest legends of the modern game.

Toni Kroos, Cesc Fabregas and Vinicius Junior are just some of the names that have used the tournament to showcase their talent.

Giving the opportunity for fans to see the stars of tomorrow, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup live here in the United States.

Upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup TV schedule

Where to watch FIFA U17 World Cup for free

Rights to the FIFA U17 World Cup here in the United States are on FOX Sports which is available on streaming platforms that offer new customers free trials, such as Fubo and DirecTV.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer free five day trials so you can watch today's FIFA U17 World Cup action with no charge before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription longer term.

Stream soccer live on FOX Sports today
Start free trial

Where to watch FIFA U17 World Cup with Spanish commentary

Spanish language commentary of the FIFA U17 World Cup is available via Telemundo Deportes en Vivo and UNIVERSO, which readers can access via the streaming platform Peacock.

Stream U17 World Cup with Spanish comms
Sign up

Where to watch FIFA U17 World Cup worldwide

The FIFA U17 World Cup is being broadcast live all around the world. Check out the table below if you are outside of the USA and would like to keep up to date with all of the action.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
CanadaTSN+
MENAbeIN Sports Connect
ArgentinaDGO
CaribbeanViX
InternationalFIFA+

If you are outside of the country and you would like to watch the latest FIFA U17 World Cup action on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Bypass regional blackouts with ExpressVPN
Sign up
Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Juventus hold the record for the most Serie A titles, with 36 championships. Their dominance spans decades, with notable success in the 2010s, where they won an Italian record nine consecutive titles from 2012 to 2020.

Serie A consists of 20 teams, a format established since 2004-05. The first-ever Serie A season took place in 1929-30 in a round-robin format, with 18 teams taking part.

Gianluigi Buffon has made the most Serie A appearances, with 658 matches across his career, primarily with Juventus and Parma, becoming an Italian football legend.

Silvio Piola is the league’s all-time topscorer, with 274 goals scored between the 1930s and 1940s, a record that has stood for decades. Piola represented Lazio, Pro Vercelli, Juventus, and Novara in Serie A.

One-club man Francesco Totti holds the record for most assists in Serie A history. The Roma legend registered 160 assists and is well ahead of other Italian stalwarts such as Roberto Baggio, Gianni Rivera, Alessandro Del Piero, and Andrea Pirlo.

Lazio goalkeeper Marco Ballotta is the oldest player to ever play in a Serie A game. The former Italian custodian was 44 years and 38 days old when he featured for Lazio in a game against Genoa in May 2008.

AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda holds the record of being the youngest player to ever in the Serie A. Camarda was just 15 years and 260 days old when he made his debut in Serie A in the 2023-24 season, coming on for Luka Jovic in a game against Fiorentina in November 2023.

Serie A has been home to legends like Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Francesco Totti, Roberto Baggio, and international stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, and Kaka. These players helped shape the league's global reputation.

Serie A has seen some of the football world's most revered managerial figures, such as Fabio Capello, Marcello Lippi, Arrigo Sacchi, Giovanni Trapattoni, Carlo Ancelotti, and Maurizio Sarri.

The San Siro, officially known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, holds the title for the largest stadium in Serie A. Located in Milan, it's a colossal arena with a seating capacity of 80,018 and is shared by fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo became Serie A's most-expensive player ever when he joined Juventus from Real Madrid for a transfer fee of €117 million in 2018.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting