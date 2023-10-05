Everything you need to know on how to watch the opener to the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Reigning champions England kick off the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a rematch of the epic 2019 final against New Zealand.

Proceedings from the World Cup opener take place live from the Narendra Modi Stadium in India, a venue with an incredible 132,000 seater capacity. All of the action will be shown live on both ESPN+ and Willow TV for cricket fans in the United States. Guides to watching both can be found below.

This year's tournament is the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup. A total of ten teams will participate. Along with England and New Zealand, those are: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

England vs New Zealand squads

England New Zealand Ben Stokes Kane Williamson (c) Dawid Malan Mark Chapman Harry Brook Will Young Joe Root Daryl Mitchell Chris Woakes Glenn Phillips David Willey James Neesham Liam Livingstone Mitchell Santner Moeen Ali Rachin Ravindra Sam Curran Devon Conway (wk) Jonny Bairstow (wk) Tom Latham (wk) Jos Butler (c) (wk) Ish Sodhi Adil Rashid Lockie Ferguson Gus Atkinson Matt Henry Jofra Archer Tim Southee Mark Wood Trent Boult Reece Topley

Host nation India are considered the favourites heading into the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with most cricket pundits tipping England, Australia and Pakistan amongst the other who are capable of going all the way.

New Zealand aren't to be taken lightly either, however, and captain Kane Williamson will have high hopes of summoning the spirit of Crowe, Jones, Patel et al, avenging the 2019 final and taking his team that crucial one step further.

A reminder again that today's opener is a repeat of the game that capped an excellent tournament in 2019. You can relive highlights of that match in the following video below from England Cricket's official account on X.

