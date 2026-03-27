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Sattyik Sarkar

Where to watch Cuba today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Cuba

Everything you need to know about how to watch Cuba in friendlies and all major competitions

The Lions of the Caribbean, Cuba, have a long and proud history dating back to the 1938 FIFA World Cup when the country reached the quarter finals.

Since then, success has been mixed, but Cuba did bring joy to the nation with their 2012 Caribbean Cup win and do boast legendary figures in the sport like Jesús "Chús" Alonso and Juan Tuúñas. 

Here, GOAL brings to you their latest matches and how you can witness the Lions of the Caribbean in action.

Upcoming Cuba TV schedule

Where to watch Cuba for free

If you are a fan of the Cuban national team, you are at the right place for the information. In the United States, Fubo will bring you all the matches of the Lions of the Caribbean. Regarding the channel, it is usually FOX Sports that televise the Cuban team's games, but the broadcasters for the upcoming games might vary. However, you don't need to worry. The latest information will always be updated on GOAL before the match.

Watch Cuba soccer on Fubo
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Where to watch Cuba soccer games worldwide

Here are the countries and the broadcasters who will telecast the game in the respective countries.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
CubaTele Rebelde
CanadaOneSoccer
MexicoTUDN
HondurasDeportes TVC
USAFOX Deportes, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus

Where to watch Cuba soccer games with Spanish commentary

If you want to watch Cuba's games with Spanish commentary, you will have multiple options, including TUDN, Tele Rebelde, FOX Deportes, and Deportes TVC. In case you are unable to witness Spanish commentary due to geographic restrictions, you can feel free to use NordVPN. One of the best VPNs in 2025, it will help you stream Cuba's football games from anywhere in the world.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

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