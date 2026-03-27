Where to watch Como today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Nestled on the shores of the breathtaking Lake Como, Como have spent most of their history moving up and down the divisions on Italian soccer.

In recent years, however, the club has undergone a stunning revival as a result of new investment and a global ambition.

With stunning backdrops and deep community roots, their story is capturing the imagination of supporters all over the world. To catch their next game here in the United States, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Como TV schedule

Where to watch Como for free

Paramount+ is the official streaming home of Como and Serie A soccer here in the United States.

New customers of Paramount+ can take advantage of a seven day free trial, meaning you can watch the next Como soccer game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Como worldwide

With fans of Italian soccer all over the world, below you can find a list of broadcasters where you are most likely to find the next Como soccer game live where you are.

Country / Region Broadcaster Italy DAZN | Sky Sport UK / Ireland DAZN Canada DAZN MENA Starzplay Australia beIN Sports Connect

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next Como soccer game live on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports