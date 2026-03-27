Where to watch Celtic today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Celtic Football Club, a professional soccer team based in Glasgow, Scotland, boasts a storied history and a passionate global fanbase. Founded in 1887, the club has been a dominant force in Scottish soccer, competing in the top-tier Scottish Premiership.

Known for their iconic green and white hoops, Celtic has achieved remarkable success, including a record 55 Scottish league championships and a historic European Cup win in 1967, becoming the first British team to lift the prestigious trophy. Their rivalry with Rangers, known as "The Old Firm," is one of soccer's most intense derbies.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Celtic’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Celtic TV schedule

Where to watch Celtic for free

Here in the United States, Scottish Premiership soccer games featuring Celtic are broadcast live on CBS' official streaming platform Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers new customers a seven-day trial of their service, which means you can watch Celtic’s next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Paramount+ has the added advantage of being home of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League so you can also watch Celtic.

Where to watch Celtic worldwide

Here is a table detailing some of the broadcasters showing Celtic games in various countries:

Country Broadcaster Scotland (UK) Sky Sports Football Canada Celtic TV Mexico Celtic TV Australia beIN SPORTS 2 International Celtic TV

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Celtic soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports