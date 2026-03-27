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Where to watch Belarus today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Belarus
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Everything you need to know about how to watch Belarus in the friendlies and all major competitions.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Belarus has yet to make it to the FIFA World Cup - but they’ve never lacked ambition. 

From thrilling wins over Norway and Wales in the 2002 qualifiers to consistently challenging stronger European sides, the team has shown it can punch above its weight. Now, Belarus is back, determined to claim a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Here, GOAL brings to you all the latest information on Belarus' upcoming soccer matches and how you can watch them from the USA.

Live broadcast of Belarus matches

Where to watch Belarus soccer for free

Fans in the USA can enjoy Belarus' international soccer fixtures on ViX and Fubo. GOAL recommends its audience to use Fubo due to its hassle-free nature and compatibility. 

Watch Belarus soccer on Fubo
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Where to watch Belarus soccer worldwide

If you are not a resident of the USA, you don't need to worry. GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal if you want to stream Belarus' matches.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
BelarusYASNAe TV, All-National TV
CanadaDAZN Canada, Fubo
ScotlandBBC Scotland, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer
UKSky Sports, TNT Sports, BBC Sport
USAFubo, FOX Sports, ViX

Where to watch Belarus soccer in Spanish

The high-profile qualifiers and important games of Belarus will be streamed in Spanish on ViX. In case you face any geographical restrictions, you can use a VPN service.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

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