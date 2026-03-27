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Neil Bennett

Where to watch FC Basel today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Basel
Super League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Basel in the UEFA Europa League and all major competitions

FC Basel a professional soccer club based in Basel, Switzerland. Founded in 1893, the club has a rich history in Swiss soccer, having secured multiple national championships and Swiss Cups.

The "RotBlau," named after their distinctive red and blue home colors, are considered a prominent force in European competitions, having participated in UEFA competitions for over a quarter of a century. They also hold the record for the most Champions League group stage qualifications by a Swiss club.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch FC Basel’s next soccer game in the UEFA Europa League here in the United States.

Upcoming FC Basel TV schedule

Where to watch FC Basel for free

Here in the United States, UEFA Europa League soccer games are broadcast live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers new customers a seven-day trial of their service, which means you can watch FC Basel’s next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Stream UCL soccer on Paramount+ todayStream now

Where to watch FC Basel with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of FC Basel UEFA Europa League soccer games are available on DAZN here in the United States.

Watch Champions League soccer with DAZNSign up now 

Where to watch FC Basel worldwide

The table below provides a guide to where you can watch FC Basel’s games in the Swiss Super League.

CountryBroadcaster
SwitzerlandBlue Sport
InternationalSFL TV

If you are abroad, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the next FC Basel soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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