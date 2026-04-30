Where to watch Australia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV travel guide, free streams, VPNs, eSIMs









Best VPNs to watch Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup





To watch the Australia National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Australia game live!





The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.









Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters