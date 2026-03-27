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Al Ahli v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Sattyik Sarkar

Where to watch Al Hilal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
AFC Champions League Elite
TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and all major competitions.

Founded on October 16, 1957, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal is regarded as the most successful soccer club in the country and a heavyweight in Asian football. They have won the AFC Champions League four times in 1991, 2000, 2019, and 2021. 

In 2022, they became the first Asian team from a non-host nation to reach the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. They are also the first Asian club to defeat a Premier League club, Manchester City, in the same aforementioned competition.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the information regarding Al Hilal's upcoming matches and the broadcast details in the USA.

Live broadcast of Al Hilal matches

Where to watch Al Hilal documentaries

There is a feature documentary called Blue Spirit that showcases the team's DNA and how they went on to become the Asian club of the century. However, its official broadcaster is unknown.

Where to watch Al Hilal across the globe

Al Hilal is a club with a great fanbase not only in Saudi Arabia and Asia, but also has a growing popularity in the USA. Fans in the USA can watch Al Hilal's matches on FOX Soccer Plus and Fubo. GOAL recommends its users Fubo for its compatibility and hassle-free nature. 

Watch Al Hilal soccer on FuboStart a free trial

The AFC Champions League Elite games will be available on Paramount+.

For the fans who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal to watch their Saudi Pro League matches. Please find them below:

Country / RegionBroadcaster
Saudi ArabiaSSC Network
AustraliaTen, Paramount+
Indian SubcontinentFanCode
UKDAZN, Sky Sports (selective games)
USAFubo, Fox Sports, Fox Sports App

However, if you face any geographical constraints, we recommend you to use ExpressVPN, which is considered one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services in 2025. 

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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Where to watch Al Hilal with Spanish commentary

For Al Hilal's Saudi Pro League games, you'll have to check Fubo's Latino package. Similarly, for AFC Champions League Elite games, TDN and UniMas have Spanish broadcasts, and can be streamed using packages from Fubo Latino or DirecTV Stream in the USA.

Watch Al Hilal soccer on FuboStart a free trial

Where to buy Al Hilal kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Al Hilal kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Al Hilal jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Al-Hilal are the most successful Saudi Pro League side ever, having won an astonishing 19 league titles. Their first-ever league title came at the end of the 1976-77 campaign. Currently, they are also the defending champions, having gone all the way in the 2023-24 season.

Currently, there are 18 teams in the Saudi Pro League. In the first season ever, which took place in 1976-77, there were just eight teams. The number increased to 10 in the following season. Ahead of the 1981-82, Saudi Premier League and Saudi First Division merged to form one single league for the 1982 FIFA World Cup qualification process. However, from the 1984-85 season, the number teams reverted to 12.

Legendary Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Deayea holds the record for most appearances in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Deayea played for Al-Taee and Al-Hilal and managed 406 appearances inthe league.

Majed Abdullah, also known as the Arabian Pele, is the league's all-time leading topscorer with 189 goals in 194 league games, all of them coming with Al-Nassr in a 21-year span. He is Al-Nassr's record goalscorer, with 259 goals in just 266 games.

Former Syrian midfielder Jehad Al-Hussain has registered the most assists in Saudi Pro League history, setting up 50 goals for his teammates in 208 games.

Former Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to ever feature in Saudi Pro League. El Hadary was 45 years and 81 days old when he featured for Al-Taawoun in April 2018.

Teenage sensation Talal Haji, who plays for Al-Ittihad, is the youngest player to ever play in Saudi Pro League. Haji achieved this feat at the age of 16 years and five days when he came on as a substitute for Romarinho in Al-Ittihad's 2-1 win over Al-Fateh in September 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Yassine Bounou, Nacho, Aymeric Laporte, and Fabinho are among the most famous players to have played in the Saudi Pro League.

Steven Gerrard, Laurent Blanc, and Stefano Pioli are some of Saudi Pro League's most prominent managers in history.

The King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, which is home to Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh, is the biggest stadium in Saudi Pro League. It has a capacity of 68,752.

Neymar is the most expensive player in Saudi Pro League history, costing a whopping £77.6 million when Al-Hilal bought him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

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