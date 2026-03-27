Where to watch Al Hilal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded on October 16, 1957, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal is regarded as the most successful soccer club in the country and a heavyweight in Asian football. They have won the AFC Champions League four times in 1991, 2000, 2019, and 2021.

In 2022, they became the first Asian team from a non-host nation to reach the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. They are also the first Asian club to defeat a Premier League club, Manchester City, in the same aforementioned competition.

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the information regarding Al Hilal's upcoming matches and the broadcast details in the USA.

Live broadcast of Al Hilal matches

Where to watch Al Hilal documentaries

There is a feature documentary called Blue Spirit that showcases the team's DNA and how they went on to become the Asian club of the century. However, its official broadcaster is unknown.

Where to watch Al Hilal across the globe

Al Hilal is a club with a great fanbase not only in Saudi Arabia and Asia, but also has a growing popularity in the USA. Fans in the USA can watch Al Hilal's matches on FOX Soccer Plus and Fubo. GOAL recommends its users Fubo for its compatibility and hassle-free nature.

The AFC Champions League Elite games will be available on Paramount+.

For the fans who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal to watch their Saudi Pro League matches. Please find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Saudi Arabia SSC Network Australia Ten, Paramount+ Indian Subcontinent FanCode UK DAZN, Sky Sports (selective games) USA Fubo, Fox Sports, Fox Sports App

However, if you face any geographical constraints, we recommend you to use ExpressVPN, which is considered one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to watch Al Hilal with Spanish commentary

For Al Hilal's Saudi Pro League games, you'll have to check Fubo's Latino package. Similarly, for AFC Champions League Elite games, TDN and UniMas have Spanish broadcasts, and can be streamed using packages from Fubo Latino or DirecTV Stream in the USA.

Where to buy Al Hilal kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Al Hilal kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.