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Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch AC Milan today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Serie A
AC Milan
C. Pulisic
R. Leao
S. Gimenez
L. Modric
M. Allegri

Everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan in Serie A and all major competitions.

AC Milan are one of the biggest football clubs in the world. The Rossoneri's rich heritage and continued success earned them millions of followers worldwide, and especially in the United States.

The club is home to Captain America, Christian Pulisic himself. Under Massimiliano Allegri, Milan made a wonderful start to life in Serie A. With stars like Luka Modric and Rafael Leao producing magic, they are an eye-pleasing watch.

As the Rossoneri aim to claim the Scudetto again, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them this season.

Live broadcast of AC Milan matches

Where to watch AC Milan documentaries

ESPN’s renowned 30 for 30 documentary series turned its lens on AC Milan with an episode titled “Berlusconi: Condemned to Win.” The film examines Silvio Berlusconi’s evolution from media tycoon to AC Milan owner, depicting how his leadership propelled Milan onto the global stage while paralleling his ascent in Italian politics to the office of Prime Minister.

Stream AC Milan documentaries on ESPN+Sign up now

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch AC Milan around the world

Watching AC Milan is fairly simple for the fans in the US. They can just turn to Paramount+, which streams all the games of Serie A. Select matches air on CBS, CBS Sports Network and the free CBS Sports Golazo Network channel. 

Milan's adventures in cup competitions like the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana can also be streamed on Paramount+

Stream AC Milan in Serie A on Paramount+Start free trial

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for Serie A games.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo TV, TLN
LATAMESPN
GermanyDAZN
UKTNT Sports, DAZN
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsZiggo Sport
Indian Sub-ContinentTBD
MENAStarzPlay
OceaniabeIN Sports

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest AC Milan game, you can do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

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Where to watch AC Milan with Spanish commentary

Starting with the 2025-26 season, DAZN holds the Spanish-language rights to all Serie A games in the US. Every AC Milan league game with Spanish commentary is available on DAZN. A few games are also simulcast on FOX Deportes in the Spanish language.

Stream AC Milan with Spanish commentary on DAZNSign Up

AC Milan kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official UEFA Champions League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop AC Milan jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

The primary way to watch Serie A matches live in the USA is through Paramount+, which holds the exclusive English-language streaming rights.

Paramount+ and DAZN are the streaming services offering Serie A in the USA.

Select matches may be shown on CBS Sports Network, which is available on some cable and satellite TV packages, but the majority of games are only on Paramount+.

Some Serie A matches are available in Spanish on the TUDN network and streaming platforms like Fubo.

No, Serie A matches are not broadcast on regional sports networks in the USA.

Paramount+ offers monthly and annual subscription plans, with pricing and features available on their official website. There may be a free trial for new users.

Yes, Paramount+ is a standalone streaming service and does not require a cable subscription.

Yes, Paramount+ provides on-demand replays of Serie A matches after they air live.

Paramount+ is available on most smart TVs, streaming devices (like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV), smartphones, tablets, and web browsers.

There are no legal free options for live Serie A matches, but Paramount+ may offer a free trial for new subscribers.

Visit the Paramount+ website or download the app, create an account, choose a subscription plan, and start streaming.

Highlights and clips are often available for free on the official Serie A YouTube channel and on Paramount+.

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