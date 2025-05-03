How to watch today's Lincoln City vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lincoln City will host Wrexham in the final game of the League One season at the LNER Stadium on Saturday.
The Hollywood-owned club sealed their place in the Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic last time out, while Lincoln remain safely settled in mid-table.
Wrexham will pause their promotion celebrations on Saturday as they wrap up a memorable League One season with a visit to Lincoln City.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Lincoln City vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Lincoln City vs Wrexham kick-off time
The match will be played at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Lincoln City team news
The Imps have been strong at home recently, unbeaten in six with four wins and two draws, including a 4-2 victory over Bolton Wanderers. They suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at Stockport last weekend but face no fresh injury concerns, although season-ending absences for Dom Jeffries and Jovon Makama remain. Manager Mark Skubala is expected to field a similar squad to recent matches as Lincoln aims to finish the campaign on a high.
Wrexham team news
Wrexham arrive in good spirits after clinching promotion with a 3-0 win over Charlton and hold a five-point lead in second place. However, they continue to be hampered by injuries to key players, including Mo Faal, Andy Cannon, Luke Bolton, and Will Boyle, all sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Star striker Paul Mullin, out since January due to a persistent knee injury and limited playing time, may be given a rare farewell appearance in what could be his final match for the club. With promotion secured, manager Phil Parkinson might rotate the squad, but Wrexham remain a potent attacking force looking to end their League One campaign with a positive result.