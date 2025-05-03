How to watch today's Lincoln City vs Wrexham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Lincoln City and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lincoln City will host Wrexham in the final game of the League One season at the LNER Stadium on Saturday.

The Hollywood-owned club sealed their place in the Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic last time out, while Lincoln remain safely settled in mid-table.

Wrexham will pause their promotion celebrations on Saturday as they wrap up a memorable League One season with a visit to Lincoln City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lincoln City vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lincoln City vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One LNER Stadium

The match will be played at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lincoln City team news

The Imps have been strong at home recently, unbeaten in six with four wins and two draws, including a 4-2 victory over Bolton Wanderers. They suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at Stockport last weekend but face no fresh injury concerns, although season-ending absences for Dom Jeffries and Jovon Makama remain. Manager Mark Skubala is expected to field a similar squad to recent matches as Lincoln aims to finish the campaign on a high.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham arrive in good spirits after clinching promotion with a 3-0 win over Charlton and hold a five-point lead in second place. However, they continue to be hampered by injuries to key players, including Mo Faal, Andy Cannon, Luke Bolton, and Will Boyle, all sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Star striker Paul Mullin, out since January due to a persistent knee injury and limited playing time, may be given a rare farewell appearance in what could be his final match for the club. With promotion secured, manager Phil Parkinson might rotate the squad, but Wrexham remain a potent attacking force looking to end their League One campaign with a positive result.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links