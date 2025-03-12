+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logo
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logo
Stream live on Paramount+ (free-trial)
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueLille vs Borussia DortmundLilleBorussia Dortmund

How to watch the Champions League match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With the Champions League last-16 tie finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg, Borussia Dortmund and LOSC Lille head into Wednesday’s decisive clash in France with everything still up for grabs.

Lille approach the showdown on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Montpellier, a result that pulled them level on points with Monaco in the race for a coveted top-four spot in Ligue 1. Their European form has been just as strong, boasting an unbeaten home record this season, having claimed victory in four of their five matches on their own turf.

Dortmund, on the other hand, stumbled in their latest Bundesliga outing, suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Augsburg—a setback that dented their push for European qualification next season. That loss means Edin Terzić's men have now failed to win three of their last five games across all competitions, raising concerns ahead of this crucial trip.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Lille vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
UniMásWatch here
TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS, Unimas, TUDN, VIX and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The match will be played at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday, March 12, with kick-off at 1:45 pm ET/10:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

LilleHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBVB
30
L. Chevalier
4
A. Ribeiro
12
T. Meunier
18
B. Diakite
5
G. Gudmundsson
32
A. Bouaddi
29
E. Mbappe
7
H. Haraldsson
21
B. Andre
17
N. Mukau
9
J. David
1
G. Kobel
26
J. Ryerson
4
N. Schlotterbeck
23
E. Can
5
R. Bensebaini
43
J. Gittens
13
P. Gross
20
M. Sabitzer
27
K. Adeyemi
10
J. Brandt
9
S. Guirassy

4-2-3-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Bruno Genesio

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Niko Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 22

    Tiago Santos

  • 23

    E. Zhegrova

Injuries and Suspensions

Lille team news

Lille will be without Edon Zhegrova, Tiago Santos, and Samuel Umtiti, all sidelined through injury, while Nabil Bentaleb is ineligible. The hosts may stick with the same lineup from last week’s draw but could tweak their formation to a 4-3-2-1 setup.

Borussia Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, Felix Nmecha and Daniel Svensson remain unavailable, though they are the only confirmed absentees. Carney Chukwuemeka has seen limited action off the bench and remains a doubt, but wholesale changes from Niko Kovač are unlikely as his side aims to advance in Lille.

Form

LIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIL

Last 3 matches

BVB

0

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement