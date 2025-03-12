How to watch today's Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With the Champions League last-16 tie finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg, Borussia Dortmund and LOSC Lille head into Wednesday’s decisive clash in France with everything still up for grabs.

Lille approach the showdown on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Montpellier, a result that pulled them level on points with Monaco in the race for a coveted top-four spot in Ligue 1. Their European form has been just as strong, boasting an unbeaten home record this season, having claimed victory in four of their five matches on their own turf.

Dortmund, on the other hand, stumbled in their latest Bundesliga outing, suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Augsburg—a setback that dented their push for European qualification next season. That loss means Edin Terzić's men have now failed to win three of their last five games across all competitions, raising concerns ahead of this crucial trip.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Lille vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS, Unimas, TUDN, VIX and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The match will be played at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday, March 12, with kick-off at 1:45 pm ET/10:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 22 Tiago Santos

23 E. Zhegrova Injuries and Suspensions 8 F. Nmecha

24 D. Svensson

39 F. Mane

Lille team news

Lille will be without Edon Zhegrova, Tiago Santos, and Samuel Umtiti, all sidelined through injury, while Nabil Bentaleb is ineligible. The hosts may stick with the same lineup from last week’s draw but could tweak their formation to a 4-3-2-1 setup.

Borussia Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, Felix Nmecha and Daniel Svensson remain unavailable, though they are the only confirmed absentees. Carney Chukwuemeka has seen limited action off the bench and remains a doubt, but wholesale changes from Niko Kovač are unlikely as his side aims to advance in Lille.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links