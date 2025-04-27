How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

The cycling spotlight stays firmly on Belgium this Sunday, April 27, with the 2025 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Nicknamed La Doyenne ('the old lady') for its rich legacy — first raced back in 1892, predating even the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix — LBL remains one of the toughest and longest one-day battles in the sport.

All eyes will once again lock onto three-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and Belgium's own Remco Evenepoel, who have dominated this classic in recent years. Pogacar took home titles in 2021 and 2024, while Evenepoel went back-to-back with wins in 2022 and 2023.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 cycling race, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 cycling race

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT

How To Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 cycling race

TV Channel: Coverage on CNBC will start at 9 am ET

Coverage on CNBC will start at 9 am ET Livestream: Peacock

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 will be aired live in the United States on NBC Sports through Peacock. The coverage starts at 6:00 am ET on Sunday.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 cycling race stages, route map & other details

The 111th running of Liège-Bastogne-Liège sticks to its classic roots but spices things up with a few fresh twists. Riders will roll out from the Quai des Ardennes in Liège, heading south to Bastogne before swinging back north for a thrilling finale in the heart of Liège.

Key climbs to watch:

Côte de Saint-Roch (1 km at 11.2%) – Makes its earliest race appearance since 2004 at the 70.7 km mark.

Col de Haussire (3.9 km at 6.8%) – Returning to the route for the first time since 1995, showing up after 119.4 km.

Côte de Mont-le-Soie (1.9 km at 7.7%) – Kicks off the brutal final 100 km stretch.

Côte de Wanne (3.6 km at 5.1%), Côte de Stockeu (1.1 km at 11.9%), and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2 km at 7.5%) – A punishing triple punch packed into just 15 km.

Col du Rosier (4.5 km at 5.9%) – The day’s longest climb, cresting with 60 km to go.

Côte de Desnié (1.7 km at 7.8%) – A newer obstacle, added in 2021.

Côte de la Redoute (1.6 km at 9.5%) – A legendary battleground, often where dreams are made or broken.

Côte des Forges (1.4 km at 7.5%) – Just 23.3 km from the line, offering another sting in the tail.

Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.4 km at 11.4%) – The final climb, only 13.3 km from home, and often the springboard for race-winning attacks.

After the last summit, it's a flat-out sprint to the finish in Liège — but only the hardiest riders will still have gas left in the tank.