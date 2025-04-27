How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025 cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

The 2025 edition — the ninth of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes — is set for Sunday, 27 April, and promises another masterclass in endurance and race-day tactics.

In last year's women's showdown, Paris 2024 individual time trial gold medalist Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) pulled off a brilliant tactical move, breaking away at just the right moment. In the final sprint, she outkicked Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) to seize her first-ever Monument victory.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025 cycling race, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025 cycling race

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 10:55 am ET

How To Watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025 cycling race

TV Channel: N/A

N/A Livestream: Peacock

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025 will be aired exclusively live in the United States on Peacock. The coverage starts at 10:55 am ET on Sunday.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025 cycling race stages, route map & other details

The ninth edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes sets the stage for a 152.9 km battle from Bastogne to Liège, tracing many of the same brutal climbs as the men's course.

Key climbs on tap:

Côte de Saint-Roch (1.1 km at 10.7%) – A sharp early sting just 15.8 km into the action.

Côte de Mont-le-Soie (1.9 km at 7.6%) – Signals the start of a relentless run of ascents.

Côte de Wanne (3.7 km at 5.1%), Côte de Stockeu (1.1 km at 11.7%), and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.3 km at 7.3%) – A grueling trio packed into a tight 15 km window.

Col du Rosier (4.5 km at 5.9%) – The longest grind of the day, topping out with 60 km left to race.

Côte de Desnié (1.7 km at 8.1%) – A newer addition, first appearing in 2021, adding even more bite.

Côte de la Redoute (1.6 km at 9.5%) – An iconic launchpad where dreams can soar — or shatter.

Côte des Forges (1.4 km at 7.5%) – Hits with just 23.2 km to the line, sapping tired legs.

Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.4 km at 11.5%) – The final battleground, 13.3 km from the finish, often the scene of race-defining moves.

After the last climb, it’s a downhill dash into a tricky false flat and a final gentle rise before a fast, flat sprint to the line in Liège.