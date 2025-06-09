How to watch today's Liechtenstein vs Scotland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Liechtenstein and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liechtenstein hosts Scotland on Monday at the Rheinpark Stadium in an international friendly that serves as preparation for upcoming competitive fixtures.

Scotland, ranked 44th in the world, are overwhelming favourites against a Liechtenstein side sitting at 205th in the FIFA rankings. Both teams are looking to bounce back from recent defeats and build momentum.

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Liechtenstein vs Scotland kick-off time

The match will be played at the Rheinpark Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Liechtenstein team news

Liechtenstein enter this fixture on a difficult run, having lost their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Wales just days ago. Their struggles in attack are evident, with only one goal scored in their last six outings. They are expected to stick with a defensive setup, relying on goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel, who made eight saves against Wales, to keep the scoreline respectable.

There are no reports of new injuries or suspensions, so the core defensive unit of Livio Meier, Lars Traber, Sandro Wieser, Jens Hofer, and Maximilian Goppel should start again. The focus will be on organization and resilience as they attempt to contain a superior Scottish side.

Scotland team news

Scotland are also seeking a response after a surprise 3-1 loss to Iceland in their last match. They will be without first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who was forced off with an injury against Iceland; Cieran Slicker is set to start in goal.

Midfielder Scott McTominay, recently named Serie A player of the season, was withdrawn late due to injury and may be replaced by Tommy Conway if unavailable.

Manager Steve Clarke is expected to field a strong lineup, and they remain clear favorites and are expected to dominate possession.

LIE Last 2 matches SCO 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Liechtenstein 0 - 1 Scotland

Scotland 2 - 1 Liechtenstein 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

