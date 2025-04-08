How to watch today's Libertad vs Talleres Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and Talleres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Libertad will take on Talleres in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the Tigo La Huerta Stadium on Tuesday.

Libertad kicked off their Libertadores campaign with a win against Allianz Lima and will be hoping to pick up their second win of the group stage in this mid-week fixture.

Talleres lost their first game of the group against Sao Paulo and will be desperate to claw their way back into the running in the group stage standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Libertad vs Talleres online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Libertad vs Talleres kick-off time

The match will be played at the Tigo La Huerta Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Libertad team news

Libertad head into their Copa Libertadores clash against Talleres with strong momentum, following a 1-0 victory over Alianza Lima in their opening group stage match.

Gustavo Aguilar scored the decisive goal, while Guillermo Viscarra delivered a standout performance in goal. However, Libertad will be missing Hugo Martínez due to suspension after receiving a red card in the previous match.

Despite this setback, the team remains unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, showcasing solid form and defensive stability.

Talleres team news

Talleres face injury challenges as they prepare for their encounter with Libertad. Key players such as Juan Rodríguez, Tomas Cardona, Matías Catalán, and Matías Alejandro Galarza are unavailable due to injuries. These absences could impact their defensive lineup significantly.

Talleres have been struggling to find victories recently. Their inability to convert chances into wins may add pressure as they aim to secure points in this crucial Copa Libertadores fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links