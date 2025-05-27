How to watch today's Libertad vs Alianza Lima Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and Alianza Lima, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Libertad and Alianza Lima meet at Estadio Tigo La Huerta in Asunción on Tuesday for their final Copa Libertadores Group D fixture.

Libertad have already secured qualification for the knockout stages and currently sit second in the group with eight points from five matches. Their most recent Libertadores outing saw them concede a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw with São Paulo, missing the chance to go level on points with the Brazilian side at the top. While theoretically still able to finish first, Libertad would need to win this match and hope São Paulo lose, along with a significant goal swing in their favor.

Alianza Lima are fighting to keep their continental campaign alive. They are fourth in the group, trailing Talleres on goal difference, and must better Talleres’ result or overturn a two-goal deficit to claim third place and a spot in the next round.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Libertad vs Alianza Lima kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Tigo La Huerta in Asunción on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Libertad team news

Libertad have been strong at home, unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions at Estadio Tigo La Huerta, though they lost their previous Libertadores home game 2-0 to São Paulo. Historically, they have dominated this fixture, winning four of their five Libertadores meetings with Alianza, including a 1-0 victory in Peru earlier this campaign.

They will be confident of keeping up with that tradition with a fully fit squad.

Alianza Lima team news

Alianza Lima have found some form domestically, winning their last two league matches and conceding just once in each. Their only Libertadores win this year came when leading at halftime, and they have struggled when trailing after 45 minutes.

With no fresh injury concerns, they will be hoping to put up a fight.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

