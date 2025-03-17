How to watch today's Leon F vs Chivas F Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Club Leon and CD Guadalajara Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will take on Chivas in the Liga MX Femenil at the Leon Stadium on Monday.

The visitors are sixth in the standings but their recent form has been woeful. They have only managed one win in their last five games and need a turnaround in form.

The hosts are down in 13th but have enjoyed a much better spell recently in comparison. They will fancy their chances in this game, especially in front of the home crowd.

Club Leon vs CD Guadalajara Chivas kick-off time

The match will be played at the Leon Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Leon team news

León Women have shown mixed results, with a recent draw against Querétaro Women and a win against Necaxa Women. Their overall form in the last five matches includes two wins, one draw, and two losses.

Currently ranked 13th in the Liga MX Femenil standings, the team will be desperate to climb up the table with a win in the bag.

Leon will rely on their home advantage to boost their performance, with the full squad at their disposal.

CD Guadalajara Chivas team news

Chivas Guadalajara Women have been inconsistent, with two draws, one loss, and one win in their last five matches. They will be desperately looking to improve their form after their recent draw.

Currently ranked sixth in the Liga MX Femenil standings with nine wins from 17 matches, they will be confident of a win here with no injuries or suspensions to worry about going into the game.

