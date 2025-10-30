How to watch today's Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leicester City host Blackburn Rovers at King Power Stadium on Saturday in a Championship match where both sides are desperate for points at opposite ends of the table.

Leicester are 10th after a recent dip in form, failing to win in three, while Blackburn - 21st and just one point above relegation - snapped a losing streak with a crucial win over Southampton. Both teams have shown inconsistencies this season, but Leicester’s strong home record contrasts with Blackburn’s struggles away from Ewood Park.

How to watch Leicester vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Leicester vs Blackburn kick-off time

Championship - Championship King Power Stadium

The match will be played at King Power Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leicester team news

Boubakary Soumaré is expected to replace the injured Aaron Ramsey in Leicester City’s starting XI for the weekend clash.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid would normally be in contention to start, but the Jamaican winger remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Blackburn team news

Blackburn are still without Moussa Baradji, Hayden Carter, and Jake Garrett, forcing Ismaël to rely on several younger squad members during this transitional phase.

Their poor away record - just one win in five - and ongoing defensive struggles continue to be major concerns.

