Championship
team-logoLeicester
King Power Stadium
team-logoBlackburn
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City host Blackburn Rovers at King Power Stadium on Saturday in a Championship match where both sides are desperate for points at opposite ends of the table.

Leicester are 10th after a recent dip in form, failing to win in three, while Blackburn - 21st and just one point above relegation - snapped a losing streak with a crucial win over Southampton. Both teams have shown inconsistencies this season, but Leicester’s strong home record contrasts with Blackburn’s struggles away from Ewood Park.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Blackburn online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leicester vs Blackburn kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
King Power Stadium

The match will be played at King Power Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Blackburn lineups

LeicesterHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestBLB
1
J. Stolarczyk
21
R. Pereira
23
J. Vestergaard
5
M. Okoli
16
V. Kristiansen
8
H. Winks
24
B. Soumare
7
A. Fatawu
6
J. James
10
S. Mavididi
18
J. Carranza
22
B. Toth
15
S. McLoughlin
16
S. Wharton
12
L. Miller
6
S. Tronstad
14
D. De Neve
18
A. Henriksson
5
T. Gardner-Hickman
2
R. Alebiosu
23
Y. Ohashi
11
A. Gudjohnsen

3-4-1-2

BLBAway team crest

LEI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Cifuentes

BLB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Ismael

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Leicester team news

Boubakary Soumaré is expected to replace the injured Aaron Ramsey in Leicester City’s starting XI for the weekend clash.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid would normally be in contention to start, but the Jamaican winger remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Blackburn team news

Blackburn are still without Moussa Baradji, Hayden Carter, and Jake Garrett, forcing Ismaël to rely on several younger squad members during this transitional phase.

Their poor away record - just one win in five - and ongoing defensive struggles continue to be major concerns.

Form

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEI

Last 5 matches

BLB

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

