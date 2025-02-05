How to watch today's Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Leganes and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A Copa del Rey semi-final berth will be at stake when Real Madrid make the short journey across the Spanish capital for Wednesday's quarter-final showdown against Leganes.

Kicking things off with the hosts, Leganes may have only returned to La Liga this season, but Borja Jimenez's men find themselves embroiled in a fierce battle to retain their top-flight status. Their struggles were evident once again over the weekend, as they put in another uninspired display in a 1-0 defeat at home to Rayo Vallecano. Sitting perilously close to the drop zone with just a two-point cushion, the Madrid-based side have picked up only two wins in their last nine encounters against top-tier opposition.

As for the visitors, Real Madrid endured a frustrating weekend, falling to a surprising 1-0 loss away to Espanyol—a result that snapped their five-match winning streak. With their slender one-point lead at the top of La Liga now under threat, Carlo Ancelotti has come under growing scrutiny. However, the Spanish giants remain determined to complete yet another domestic double this season and will take confidence from their recent visit to their city rivals.

Back in November, Los Blancos cruised to a 3-0 victory at the Estadio Municipal Butarque, and Ancelotti will be urging his star-studded squad to replicate that dominant performance on Wednesday night.

How to watch Leganes vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid will be available to watch live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leganes vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Estadio Butarque

The Copa del Rey match between Leganes and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, February 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leganes team news

The hosts are still without Enrique Franquesa, who remains sidelined with an ACL injury sustained in November. Meanwhile, Seydouba Cisse has joined him in the treatment room after limping off with a hamstring issue during Friday’s loss to Rayo. Renato Tapia, who replaced Cisse in the 23rd minute, is now expected to feature from the start in the cup clash.

Defender Jorge Gonzalez is available for selection despite his recent red card against Rayo, as his suspension will only apply in La Liga fixtures.

Real Madrid team news

Over in the Real Madrid camp, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain sidelined, while Eduardo Camavinga remains doubtful after missing the last five matches due to a hamstring issue. Ancelotti will also be forced into a defensive reshuffle following Antonio Rudiger’s hamstring injury in Saturday’s defeat at Espanyol, which is set to rule him out for around three weeks.

Raul Asencio, who replaced Rudiger in the 15th minute at RCDE Stadium, is expected to partner Aurelien Tchouameni in central defence for this cup fixture. In goal, Andriy Lunin is likely to retain his spot after featuring in Los Blancos’ opening two Copa del Rey games.

With crunch clashes against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City on the horizon, Ancelotti could opt to rotate his squad. Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, and Brahim Diaz are among those who could be drafted into the lineup as Real Madrid look to keep their silverware ambitions alive.

