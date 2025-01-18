How to watch today's Leganes vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Leganes and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will look to extend their remarkable winning streak to 16 matches across all competitions when they visit Leganes in La Liga action on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's men are riding a wave of exceptional form, which has propelled them to the summit of the La Liga standings. With their eyes on a 14th league victory of the season, the capital club faces a Leganes side currently languishing in 16th place.

The hosts enter the fixture buoyed by an exhilarating 3-2 comeback victory over Almeria in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 earlier this week. Late goals from Miguel de la Fuente and Dani Garcia sealed the win, showcasing their never-say-die attitude. This followed a gritty 1-1 draw against Espanyol, in which Leganes battled back after conceding early and managed to hold on with just ten players during the closing stages.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid come into this clash sitting pretty at the top of the table. The league leaders secured a narrow 1-0 triumph over Osasuna in their most recent La Liga outing before dismantling Elche 4-0 in midweek cup action. Los Rojiblancos will be eager to maintain their relentless momentum as they aim to tighten their grip on the title race.

How to watch Leganes vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Leganes and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leganes vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Butarque

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganés, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT on Saturday, January 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leganes team news

Leganes will be without several key players for their clash against Atletico Madrid, as Enric Franquesa is sidelined with a muscular injury. Additionally, Juan Soriano, Jorge Saenz, and Oscar Rodriguez are unavailable due to suspensions.

Head coach Imanol Idiakez is expected to shuffle his lineup from the starting XI that featured in the midweek Copa del Rey victory over Almeria. Miguel de la Fuente, who played a pivotal role in that dramatic comeback, is likely to return to the starting side.

Further adjustments are anticipated, with Juan Cruz, Dani Raba, and Yvan Neyou poised to feature. Meanwhile, Valentin Rosier is tipped to retain his place at right-back, edging out Adria Alti, despite the latter's impressive display in the cup match.

Atletico Madrid team news

For Atletico Madrid, Jose Gimenez remains unavailable due to injury, but Diego Simeone has an otherwise fully fit squad at his disposal.

The head coach is set to rotate his team following their emphatic 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Elche. Despite scoring twice in that encounter, Alexander Sorloth is expected to drop to the bench, as he has yet to establish himself as a regular starter in La Liga. Instead, Alvaro Morata is likely to partner Antoine Griezmann in the attack.

Key players such as Rodrigo de Paul, Javi Galan, Giuliano Simeone, Jan Oblak, and Pablo Barrios are all expected to return to the starting XI, having been rested during the cup fixture. Simeone's side will aim to capitalize on their strong form and maintain their grip at the top of the La Liga standings.

