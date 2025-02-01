How to watch today's Leeds United vs Cardiff Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Cardiff, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds will take on Cardiff in the Championship at the Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds have a two-point lead at the top of the league table over second-placed Sheffield United. They have only lost three games all season and will be confident of adding three more points to the bag.

Cardiff are 18th in the standings but they are unbeaten in their last five games in the league. It will still be difficult for them to challenge Leeds this weekend.

How to watch Leeds vs Cardiff online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leeds vs Cardiff kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The match will be played at the Elland Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds will be without the injured Pascal Struijk for this fixture.

Ilia Gruev, who recently returned from a lengthy injury spell, made his first start in the previous match and is likely to retain his place in midfield alongside Ao Tanaka.

Cardiff team news

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut may opt to stick with the same starting lineup from last weekend’s win.

Aaron Ramsey, David Turnbull, and Ollie Tanner remain unavailable due to injury.

