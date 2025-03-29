+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare
GOAL

How to watch today's Lecce vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lecce will take on Roma in the Serie A at the Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare stadium on Saturday.

Roma are on a great run in the league, having won their last six games in a row and they are seventh in the standings. Lecce on the other hand, are 16th and have lost four games in a row. It will be a difficult challenge for the hosts given both teams' recent form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lecce vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lecce vs Roma kick-off time

The match will be played at the Ettore Giardiniero - Via del mare stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lecce vs Roma Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

30
W. Falcone
6
F. Baschirotto
25
A. Gallo
19
G. Jean
12
F. Guilbert
14
T. Helgason
75
B. Pierret
29
L. Coulibaly
9
N. Krstovic
37
J. Karlsson
50
S. Pierotti
99
M. Svilar
23
G. Mancini
15
M. Hummels
5
E. N'Dicka
3
Angelino
56
A. Saelemaekers
17
K. Kone
4
B. Cristante
35
T. Baldanzi
7
L. Pellegrini
11
A. Dovbyk

3-4-2-1

  • M. Giampaolo

  • C. Ranieri

Injuries and Suspended players

Lecce team news

Lecce will be without long-term absentee Filip Marchwinski, but otherwise, head coach Marco Giampaolo has a nearly full squad at his disposal.

Roma team news

Roma have suffered a major setback with Paulo Dybala ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on a thigh injury sustained against Cagliari.

Wing-backs Saud Abdulhamid, Anass Salah-Eddine, and Devyne Rensch remain sidelined, while Zeki Çelik is a doubt.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

