How to watch today's Lecce vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lecce will take on Roma in the Serie A at the Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare stadium on Saturday.

Roma are on a great run in the league, having won their last six games in a row and they are seventh in the standings. Lecce on the other hand, are 16th and have lost four games in a row. It will be a difficult challenge for the hosts given both teams' recent form.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Lecce vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

The match will be played at the Ettore Giardiniero - Via del mare stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

Lecce will be without long-term absentee Filip Marchwinski, but otherwise, head coach Marco Giampaolo has a nearly full squad at his disposal.

Roma team news

Roma have suffered a major setback with Paulo Dybala ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on a thigh injury sustained against Cagliari.

Wing-backs Saud Abdulhamid, Anass Salah-Eddine, and Devyne Rensch remain sidelined, while Zeki Çelik is a doubt.

