How to watch today's Lazio vs Nice Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Lazio and Nice, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Nice in their second Europa League fixture this season at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday.

The Italian side has won all three head-to-head fixtures against Nice and will be hopeful they can keep that run intact. The hosts should be confident with just one loss in the last five games.

Nice will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive draw across all competitions. They were held by Real Sociedad in their first outing last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ ViX and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Nice kick-off time

Date:October 3, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm EST
Venue:Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Marco Baroni is expected to rotate his squad again this week. Recently recovered from injury, Patric is in contention for a spot in the center of the hosts' defense.

Tijjani Noslin will be absent due to suspension following his red card, and French defender Samuel Gigot is also set to miss out due to injury.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Gila, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino; Tchaouna, Dele-Bashiru, Pedro; Dia

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto
Defenders:Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Marusic
Midfielders:Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Cataldi, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro
Forwards:Pedro, Nolin, Isaksen, Tchaouna, Dia

Nice team news

Nice will take on Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend and hence, Nice coach Franck Haise may also make changes to his starting lineup at the Stadio Olimpico.

Melvin Bard remains sidelined until after the international break, while several other players are still recovering from injuries.

Nice predicted XI: Bulka; Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Dante; Clauss, Rosario, Louchet, Abdi; Boga, Moukoko, Guessand

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bułka, Dupé, Boulhendi
Defenders:Abdi, Dante, Abdelmonem, Bard, Mendy, Doumbouya, Ndayishimiye, Bombito, Clauss
Midfielders:Rosario, Sanson, Ilie, Bouanani, Ndombele, Louchet, Boudaoui
Forwards:Boga, Moffi, Diop, Moukoko, Laborde, Cho, Guessand, Orakpo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/11/17Lazio 1 - 0 NiceEuropa League
19/10/17Nice 1 - 3 LazioEuropa League
31/07/13Nice 0 - 1 LazioFriendly

Useful links

