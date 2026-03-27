Where to watch Lazio today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Società Sportiva Lazio, commonly known as Lazio, is a professional soccer club based in Rome, Italy. Founded in 1900, the team is affectionately nicknamed "I Biancocelesti" (The White and Sky Blues) or "Le Aquile" (The Eagles), reflecting their traditional sky blue shirts and white shorts. Lazio plays in Serie A, the top tier of Italian soccer, and has a rich history of success, including two Italian championships in 1974 and 2000, as well as multiple Coppa Italia titles.

The club shares the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome with its fierce rivals, Roma, creating one of soccer's most passionate derbies, the Derby della Capitale. Over the years, Lazio has also achieved continental success, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Lazio’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Lazio TV schedule

Where to watch Lazio for free

Here in the United States, Serie A soccer games are mostly broadcast live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offer new customers a seven-day trial of their service which means you can watch Lazio's next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Lazio with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Lazio soccer games is available on DAZN here in the United States.

Where to watch Lazio worldwide

Country Broadcaster Italy DAZN Italia Canada DAZN Canada Mexico ESPN2 Mexico UK DAZN UK Australia beIN Sports Connect International DAZN International

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Lazio soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports