How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces (5-6) are back on home court for a crucial four-game stretch, starting Friday night with their third 2025 showdown against the Seattle Storm (7-5). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT at Michelob Ultra Arena, with national coverage on ION.

Since the teams last met on June 1, the Storm have hit their stride, winning four of five, their only stumble being a 76-70 loss to Golden State on June 14. The Aces, meanwhile, have slid in the opposite direction, going 1-4 during the same stretch.

Historically, Las Vegas holds a narrow edge over Seattle, leading the all-time series 48-45, including a 28-16 mark at home. The teams have split their two previous meetings this season, and they’ll face off once more on August 8, back in Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm will take place on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Friday, June 20, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Team News & Key Performers

Las Vegas Aces Team News

The big question heading in? Whether or not A’ja Wilson will suit up. The reigning MVP has been sidelined since suffering a head injury against Los Angeles on June 11 and entering concussion protocol two days later. Her absence has left a major void, as she leads the Aces in nearly every key stat. But Las Vegas has embraced a "next woman up" approach, leaning heavily on Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kiah Stokes, and Jackie Young to keep them afloat.

Still, the Wilson-less Aces have stumbled. Turnovers have plagued them — they coughed it up 21 times in their recent road loss to Minnesota, which the Lynx turned into 27 points. Through the first eight games, Vegas was averaging just 11 turnovers a night. That number has ballooned to 18 over their last three without their star.

Seattle Storm Team News

Skylar Diggins-Smith continues to drive Seattle’s offense, averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. She’s been red-hot from deep lately, putting up 20 points per contest over her last four outings.

Defensively, Ezi Magbegor has been a force, swatting 2.3 shots a game — a career-best — while averaging 8.3 points on a sizzling 63.2% shooting over her last three appearances. Gabby Williams has also been a pest on defense, leading the league in steals at 2.7 per game and ranking as the top guard in combined steals and blocks (3.25 per game).

The Storm have drastically improved their offensive efficiency compared to last season, now leading the WNBA in both overall shooting percentage (.473) and three-point accuracy (.377) — a far cry from their 2024 ranks of 8th and dead last, respectively.

Wilson and Magbegor are part of an elite trio this season, as the only players averaging over 2 blocks a game (2.6 and 2.3, respectively).

Head-to-Head Records

