How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Las Vegas Aces roll into their clash with the Indiana Fever riding a three-game losing skid and looking nothing like the back-to-back champs of 2022 and 2023. Sitting at 5-6, Becky Hammon's squad has stumbled out of the gates this season.

Indiana, meanwhile, has yet to crack the code against the Aces since Caitlin Clark entered the league but Sunday's showdown could be their best shot yet.

The Fever are eager to rebound after a rough outing against the Valkyries, where Clark struggled to find her rhythm. She managed just 11 points on a cold 3-of-14 shooting night, including only two points in the first half. But history suggests she rarely goes quiet two games in a row. With the Aces wobbling, don’t be surprised if Clark comes out firing and gives Vegas all they can handle this time around.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Aces vs Fever game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever will take place on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Arena T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Team News & Key Performers

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Indiana’s offense has been quietly efficient this season, sitting sixth in the league with 84.0 points per game. They’re shooting a sharp 45.5% from the field (4th overall) and are lights out from beyond the arc at 36.6%—the third-best mark in the W. But it's their defense that's really turning heads: the Fever are holding opponents to just 77.0 points a night (4th) and an ice-cold 26.1% from three, the stingiest perimeter defense in the league.

Through six games, Caitlin Clark has been the engine, averaging 21.3 points and 8.7 assists. She’s flanked by a solid supporting cast—NaLyssa Smith chips in 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, Kelsey Mitchell adds 17.2 points per game, and Aliyah Boston continues to stuff the stat sheet with 13.5 points, 7.7 boards, and 4.2 dimes.

Indiana Fever Team News

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson remains a question mark for Saturday's clash as she continues to recover from a concussion that’s sidelined her for the last four games. The reigning MVP’s absence has been felt, Vegas has gone 1-3 without her, with their lone victory coming against a struggling Dallas side rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Offensively, the Aces just haven’t looked like themselves. They’re averaging 79.1 points per game—ninth in the league—and their shooting woes are glaring. At just 38.7% from the floor, they sit dead last in field goal percentage. The one bright spot? Their perimeter shooting, where they rank sixth, hitting 33.6% from deep.

Defensively, things aren’t much better. The Aces are conceding 82.5 points per game, which puts them eighth, and opponents are having a field day from both mid-range and long distance. They’re giving up 45.5% shooting from the floor (10th) and the same percentage from beyond the arc (eighth).

Alongside Wilson’s uncertain status, Megan Gustafson and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus have been ruled out, thinning Las Vegas’ frontcourt rotation even further.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Aces and the Fever in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: