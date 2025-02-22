How to watch today's Las Palmas vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Las Palmas and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Las Palmas will take on Barcelona in the La Liga at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Saturday.

Barcelona are tied on top of the standings with Real Madrid on 51 points, with Atletico Madrid close behind. They cannot afford to lose points in what promises to be an exciting title race towards the finish line.

Las Palmas, who are in 17th place, have lost four of their last five games and will be looking for a miracle to happen this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Las Palmas vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de Gran Canaria

The match will be played at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas team news

Marvin Park, Fabio Silva, Marc Cardona, and Adnan Januzaj remain major injury concerns, while influential midfielder Kirian Rodríguez is still sidelined.

The team will be boosted by the return of former Barcelona forward Sandro Ramírez to their squad this weekend.

Dario Essugo is also available again after serving a suspension, but Scott McKenna will miss out due to a ban of his own.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona, on the other hand, continue to deal with the absences of Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, and Marc-André ter Stegen due to injuries. However, Fermin López is set to return to the squad after serving a suspension against Rayo Vallecano.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links