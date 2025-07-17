How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics NBA Summer League game, livestream, TV channel and more

With their hopes of reaching the semifinals now officially dashed, the Lakers are left with just two more outings in this year’s Las Vegas Summer League.

Up first: a Thursday night clash against old foes, the Boston Celtics, who currently sit at 2-1 in the tournament.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers and the Celtics will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Thursday, July 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Celtics live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

The Lakers' Summer League run has been far from inspiring on the scoreboard, and now they’ve suffered another setback with Eric Dixon officially sidelined due to a right foot injury. Still, while the win column hasn’t filled up, there have been a few bright spots through three games in Las Vegas.

The biggest headline? Bronny James is clearly starting to find his rhythm. After an inconsistent start, the 6ft 3in guard delivered his most complete outing yet with 17 points, five boards, and five dimes against the Clippers. A far cry from last summer when even Jaylen Brown was caught mocking him on camera—Bronny's steady improvement is turning heads and hinting at real NBA potential.

On the flip side, it's been a tough go for Dalton Knecht. The former Tennessee standout has struggled to make a statement, and his eight-point, seven-rebound outing against the Clippers didn’t do much to boost his case. He’ll need to step up in the Lakers’ final two games to reassert himself in the rotation conversation.

Cole Swider, however, has been a revelation. Returning to LA after a stint on a two-way deal in 2022, the sharpshooter has arguably been the Lakers' most reliable contributor in Vegas. Swider is pouring in 19.7 points per contest, grabbing 8.3 rebounds, and shooting a blistering 48.3% from deep, making a compelling argument that he belongs back in the league full-time.

Meanwhile, DJ Steward is quietly making a name for himself as well. The 2021 draft hopeful has filled up the stat sheet with averages of 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. More importantly, Steward has flashed his versatility on both ends of the court, making him a potential sleeper pick for a training camp invite if he keeps this up.

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

The battle-tested Celtics are still eyeing a semifinal spot. Expect the likes of Jordan Walsh, Baylor Scheierman, and Miles Norris to lead the charge for Boston in a game that promises intensity despite its Summer League label.

Bassey led the charge for the Celtics, turning in a dominant performance with 22 points, 13 boards, and three rejections, while also chipping in two steals and a dime. Jalen Bridges backed him up with 16 points, five rebounds, and showcased his defensive grit with a pair of steals and blocks.

Meanwhile, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh each dropped 13 points, but it was Scheierman who nearly notched a triple-double, pulling down eight rebounds, dishing out eight assists, and swiping three steals in an all-around masterclass.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics Head-to-Head Record