How to watch today's LAFC vs Columbus Crew CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Los Angeles and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will take on Columbus Crew in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the BMO Field on Tuesday.

LAFC have won their last three games in a row and will be confident of extending that winning run. The visitors haven't been bad either, as they have won their last two games and will be hopeful of giving the hosts a tough challenge in this first leg before hosting them in the second leg next week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2, VIX and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles FC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BMO Field

The match will be played at the BMO Field on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC are gearing up for their Concacaf Champions Cup tie against Columbus Crew with a largely untroubled squad, as no significant injury setbacks have been reported ahead of the match. The reigning MLS Cup champions have been in excellent form recently and are expected to field a strong, balanced lineup.

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus Crew enter the international clash with determination and a sense of urgency after impressive domestic performances. The team is expected to feature a largely full-strength squad, with minimal injury concerns disrupting their setup.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links