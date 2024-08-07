How to watch today's LAFC vs Austin Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Los Angeles (LAFC) will take on Austin in the Round-of-16 of the Leagues Cup at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.
LAFC beat Tijuana in their first game of the tournament but followed that up with a defeat on penalties against Vancouver Whitecaps. They still managed to get to the knockout rounds and will be looking to make the most of this chance. Austin have won both their group games to cement their place in the Round-of-16 and will be confident of success.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Los Angeles vs Austin kick-off time
|Date:
|August 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Los Angeles vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Los Angeles FC team news
The LAFC defense will be tested by the Verde attack, which has scored five goals in its two Leagues Cup 2024 matches
To make matters worse, Italian defender Lorenzo Dellavalle remains sidelined with a knee injury.
LAFC possible XI: Lloris; Long, Chanot, Murillo; Palencia, Sanchez, Segura, Campos; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero, Hasal
|Defenders:
|Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe
|Forwards:
|Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga
Austin FC team news
Austin could welcome back Osman Bukari, who was suspended for the last game.
There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp as they chase a spot in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup.
Austin FC possible XI: Cleveland; Biro, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Desler; Gallagher, Pereira, Ring, Wolff; Driussi, Zardes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano
|Defenders:
|Svatok, Cascante, Desler, Väisänen, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hines-Ike, Hedges, Jimenez
|Midfielders:
|Bukari, Driussi, Pereira, Wolff, Ring, Valencia, Finlay
|Forwards:
|Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey, Farkarlun
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20/06/24
|Austin 1 - 1 Los Angeles
|MLS
|08/10/23
|Austin 2 - 4 Los Angeles
|MLS
|09/04/23
|Los Angeles 3 - 0 Austin
|MLS
|31/10/22
|Los Angeles 3 - 0 Austin
|MLS
|27/08/22
|Austin 4 - 1 Los Angeles
|MLS