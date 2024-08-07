How to watch today's LAFC vs Austin Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles (LAFC) will take on Austin in the Round-of-16 of the Leagues Cup at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

LAFC beat Tijuana in their first game of the tournament but followed that up with a defeat on penalties against Vancouver Whitecaps. They still managed to get to the knockout rounds and will be looking to make the most of this chance. Austin have won both their group games to cement their place in the Round-of-16 and will be confident of success.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles vs Austin kick-off time

Date: August 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

The LAFC defense will be tested by the Verde attack, which has scored five goals in its two Leagues Cup 2024 matches

To make matters worse, Italian defender Lorenzo Dellavalle remains sidelined with a knee injury.

LAFC possible XI: Lloris; Long, Chanot, Murillo; Palencia, Sanchez, Segura, Campos; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga

Austin FC team news

Austin could welcome back Osman Bukari, who was suspended for the last game.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp as they chase a spot in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup.

Austin FC possible XI: Cleveland; Biro, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Desler; Gallagher, Pereira, Ring, Wolff; Driussi, Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Svatok, Cascante, Desler, Väisänen, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hines-Ike, Hedges, Jimenez Midfielders: Bukari, Driussi, Pereira, Wolff, Ring, Valencia, Finlay Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey, Farkarlun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/06/24 Austin 1 - 1 Los Angeles MLS 08/10/23 Austin 2 - 4 Los Angeles MLS 09/04/23 Los Angeles 3 - 0 Austin MLS 31/10/22 Los Angeles 3 - 0 Austin MLS 27/08/22 Austin 4 - 1 Los Angeles MLS

Useful links