How to watch today's LAFC vs Austin FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will take on Austin in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the BMO Stadium on Friday.

LAFC have suffered back-to-back defeats recently and will be desperate to bounce back with a win here. They are fifth in the standings, having won two out of the first three league fixtures, whereas the visitors are 10th, having only managed to win one game so far.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including Apple TV, Fubo and FOX. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

The home side faces uncertainty over the availability of Thiago Holm, who has been dealing with a calf injury and has yet to make an appearance since arriving from Celtic.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Dellavalle remains a long-term absentee and is not expected to be in contention for Saturday’s match.

Austin FC team news

For Austin, defender Julio Cascante sustained a muscle injury against the Portland Timbers, which kept him out of their most recent clash with the Colorado Rapids. As a result, he is unlikely to be involved in this fixture.

