How to watch today's LA Riot vs Detroit Amps Big 3 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Believe it or not, the BIG3 is serving up a wild regular season finish, with six of the league's eight squads deadlocked at 3-2 heading into Week 7.

The Miami 305, Dallas Power, LA Riot, Boston Ball Hogs, Chicago Triplets, and Detroit Amps all share the top spot with just three rounds to go before playoff time.

This week's action tips off from Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center on Saturday.

Despite sitting at 1-4, the DMV Trilogy pulled off a surprise last weekend by handing the Amps a 51-45 defeat on their home turf in Detroit. Earl Clark came up clutch for DMV, leading the charge with 21 points and nine boards.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Riot vs Detroit Amps Big 3 game, plus plenty more.

LA Riot vs Detroit Amps Big 3 game: Date and tip-off time

The LA Riot vs Detroit Amps game will take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 1 pm ET. Tune in and catch some great basketball action.

Date Saturday, July 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 1 pm ET or 10 am PT Venue Heritage Bank Center Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch LA Riot vs Detroit Amps Big 3 game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Riot and the Detroit Amps game live on:

TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free)

Streaming the game with a VPN

LA Riot team news

Over in the showdown between LA and Chicago, the Riot made a statement — and then some. Riding the high from their recent trade for DMV guard Mike Taylor, LA dismantled the Triplets in a lopsided 50-30 win, boosting their own record to 3-2.

LA looked electric on both ends of the floor. Offensively, they clicked into gear, shooting a red-hot 56 percent from the field. Jordan Crawford poured in a cool 17 points, while newcomer Mike Taylor was nearly flawless in his Riot debut. Dwight Howard continued to make his presence felt in the paint, setting monster screens and finishing strong at the rim.

But it was LA's defensive tenacity that really turned heads. Howard anchored the D, swatting shots and disrupting lobs like a veteran enforcer. The Riot held the Triplets to a frigid 22 percent shooting, tallying five blocks and four steals as a team.

Dwight Howard had his best defensive outing yet in Week 6, racking up two blocks (a season-high) along with nine points, eight rebounds, and two steals. In just his first year in the BIG3, the former NBA All-Star is proving to be a game-changer, and a big reason why LA's defense is becoming one of the most feared units in the league.

Detroit Amps team news

Detroit came out flat, but the second half saw a spark of life from the home side. The bench injected some much-needed energy, and Ray Nixon lit the fuse with back-to-back triples, fueling a 10-2 burst that cut the deficit to just five. Nixon, who didn't even see the floor in the first half, ended up leading all scorers with 14 points, all of them coming off the pine after the break.

But DMV Trilogy didn't flinch. Every time Detroit threatened, the visitors had an answer. And when the Amps made one final charge with an 8-2 run late, it was Earl Clark who stepped up in crunch time, pouring in nine of DMV’s final 11 points to ice the game and clinch their first win of the season.

Now at 1-4, the Trilogy's postseason hopes are still hanging by a thread, but at least for now, they’re not dead in the water.

It was a tough day all around for Detroit, who not only dropped a second straight game, but also received a gut-wrenching blow before tipoff — the broadcast confirmed that Joe Johnson will miss the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon.

That news seemed to cast a shadow on the team, and one week after appearing to solve their scoring puzzle post-Iso Joe, the Amps were back to square one on offense. Cameron "Beno" Smith, who erupted for 25 in his debut, was held to just five points. Jeremy Pargo continued to battle inconsistency, managing only 12 points on 29% shooting.

The silver lining? Despite the stumble, Detroit is still part of the logjam at the top, one of six teams sitting at 3-2. But if they want to stay in the hunt without their star man, they’ll need to regroup quickly and find a new rhythm with the postseason picture starting to take shape.