How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy host Vancouver Whitecaps at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday in a key Western Conference MLS fixture.

The Galaxy are enduring a historically poor season as defending MLS champions, having won just one of their 20 league matches so far and sitting bottom of the conference. Vancouver Whitecaps, in contrast, are among the league’s top teams, currently second in the West, and coming off a recent win over LAFC.

LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy’s struggles continue, with injuries and poor form hampering their campaign. Key players like Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil have underperformed compared to last season, while Marco Reus remains a bright spot with goals and assists.

The team has conceded 42 goals, the worst defensive record in MLS, and kept just one clean sheet all season. Coach Greg Vanney faces the challenge of rallying a squad low on confidence and cohesion. The Galaxy drew 1-1 with San Jose in their last match, with Reus scoring a late equalizer.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps enter this match as favorites, boasting the league’s second-best record and a potent attack with 35 goals scored. Despite some defensive lapses—conceding 12 goals in their last five matches—the Whitecaps have been resilient and have a strong away record.

Star striker Brian White scored the winner in their previous meeting against LA Galaxy in March, a 2-1 victory at BC Place. The team is expected to rely on attacking talents like Emmanuel Sabbi and Pedro Vite to break down the Galaxy’s frail defense.

