How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy host San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday in a clash between two MLS Western Conference sides experiencing very different seasons.

The Galaxy are enduring their worst-ever start to an MLS campaign, rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from 15 matches. In contrast, San Jose Earthquakes are eighth in the conference with 19 points from 15 games and have shown more consistency, though they were held to a 3-3 draw by Houston Dynamo in their last outing.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Historically, LA Galaxy have had the upper hand in this fixture, but more notably, they have dominated recent encounters, winning seven of the last eight and each of the last five against San Jose.

The Galaxy, however, come into this match after a narrow 2-1 defeat to San Diego FC and have struggled defensively all season. With no major absentees reported, key players to watch include Diego Fagundez and Marco Reus for LA Galaxy.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose camp has not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against Galaxy. Cristian Espinoza and forwards Cristian Arango and Jhon Martínez are the players to watch out for in the contest.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

