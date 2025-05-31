How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy host Real Salt Lake in the MLS at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Both teams enter this match mired in poor form and desperate for a win to boost their flagging campaigns. LA Galaxy, the reigning MLS Cup champions, are enduring their worst-ever start to a season, winless after 16 matches and rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table with just four points.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, are 12th in the West and have not won in their last six matches, a run stretching back to late April.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The Galaxy’s struggles have been marked by defensive frailties and a lack of goals, having lost 12 of 16 league games and conceding 36 goals—the most in MLS. Their attack has also faltered, scoring just 13 times.

With no fresh injury concerns in the team, the hosts will be looking for a positive result, something that they have been yearning for all season.

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake have also found wins hard to come by, but have managed four victories this season and are slightly better off with 15 points. RSL’s recent form has been equally concerning, with just one win in their last 15 matches and a tendency to concede late goals.

Real Salt Lake, for their part, are concluding a grueling stretch of seven away matches out of their last ten, with this game marking the end of a double-game road trip before a long homestand. Like their opponents, the visitors also have no fresh absentees.

