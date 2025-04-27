How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will take on Portland Timbers in the MLS at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Galaxy are 15th in the standings and are winless in this campaign so far. They will be desperate to pick up points but will find the proceedings difficult against the visitors, who are fifth and only four points behind the leaders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Los Angeles Galaxy were once again without Riqui Puig last weekend as the midfielder continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Maya Yoshida missed out due to a hamstring strain.

However, Mathias Jorgensen, who served a suspension following his red card, will be available for selection again on Sunday.

Portland Timbers team news

The visitors have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend's clash. Portland Timbers made two changes to their starting lineup last week, with Jimer Fory and Felipe Mora coming in to replace Ian Smith and Kevin Kelsy.

