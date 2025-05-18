How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Trafico start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy host Los Angeles FC (LAFC) at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday in the first El Tráfico derby of the ongoing MLS season.

The Galaxy are enduring a historically poor campaign, currently winless in 13 matches and having lost their last five MLS games, including a recent 3-2 defeat to Philadelphia Union, where they squandered a two-goal lead. Defensively, they have been particularly vulnerable, conceding a league-high 31 goals. Despite these struggles, the Galaxy have won two of their last three El Tráfico matches at home, including a 4-2 victory over LAFC last season.

Los Angeles FC have found renewed momentum following their exit from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, going unbeaten in their last six league matches, including a commanding 4-0 win over Seattle Sounders.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Galaxy will be without Riqui Puig, who is still recovering from a long-term knee injury, as well as Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, both sidelined with hip and thigh injuries, respectively.

Los Angeles FC team news

A win on Sunday could propel LAFC from fifth to second in the Western Conference, tightening the race for playoff positioning. The only notable concern for LAFC is the likely absence of defender Maxime Chanot due to a head injury sustained recently.

