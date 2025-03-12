How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Club Sport Herediano CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between LA Galaxy and Herediano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will take on Herediano in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

Galaxy are on a terrible run at the moment, having lost four games in a row. They will be desperate to bounce back and this game could be the turning point they are looking for.

The visitors have only lost one out of their last five games and will be confident of protecting their lead from the first leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Club Sport Herediano online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on multiple platforms in the US, including Fubo, FS1 and VIX. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LA Galaxy vs Club Sport Herediano kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney has suggested potential lineup changes but has not confirmed any adjustments.

Defender Miki Yamane has been sidelined recently but could return for this match.

Forward Joseph Paintsil remains out with a hamstring injury, and while his return date is uncertain, he is expected to recover ahead of midfielder Riqui Puig, who faces a longer spell on the sidelines.

Club Sport Herediano team news

Herediano, having already knocked out an MLS side in the Concacaf Champions Cup with a 2-1 aggregate win over Real Salt Lake, has shown resilience away from home. They once again demonstrated their defensive solidity and attacking efficiency against Galaxy. Encouragingly for them, they have no new injury concerns heading into this fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links