How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Austin FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy host Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday in an MLS Western Conference matchup.

The Galaxy enter the match with momentum, having secured three consecutive home victories and earning 11 points from their last six league games. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over DC United, with Marco Reus and Diego Fagundez finding the net. Reus has played a pivotal role in LA’s resurgence, involved in 11 of their last 17 goals.

Austin FC arrive ninth in the Western Conference but continue to struggle away from home. They are winless in their last 27 away matches when conceding at least one goal, and recently managed just a goalless draw with New England, producing four shots on target despite having the majority of possession.

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy enter their home match against Austin FC in strong form, buoyed by three consecutive home victories and a pivotal run of 11 points from their last six games. The squad is bolstered by the influential play of Marco Reus, who has been directly involved in 11 of LA's last 17 goals.

Defensively, the Galaxy have recently steadied, but they continue to manage squad rotation due to the high workload of the season. While there are no major suspensions affecting selection, the Galaxy have faced some minor knocks among their regulars, but all primary attackers, including Joseph Paintsil and Diego Fagundez, are expected to be available.

Austin FC team news

Austin FC arrive in Carson grappling with persistent away form woes but otherwise feature a largely available squad. They are not currently hampered by major injuries or suspensions affecting their starting eleven. Recent matches have seen the team struggle for offensive creativity on the road, but defensive contributors and key midfielders remain fit.

