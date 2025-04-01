How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Tigres CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between LA Galaxy and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will welcome Tigres to Dignity Health Sports Park for the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

In the round of 16 stage, Los Galacticos bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Herediano 4-2 over two legs, while Tigres defeated Cincinnati 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between LA Galaxy and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

LA Galaxy vs Tigres kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Dignity Health Sports Park

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between LA Galaxy and Tigres will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.

It will kick off at 8:10 pm PT / 11:10 pm ET on Tuesday, April 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

LA Galaxy team news

Amid ongoing injury woes faced by head coach Greg Vanney, Marco Rues and Rique Puig are among those unavailable for selection, but winger Joseph Paintsil and right-back Miki Yamane have returned to action from their setbacks.

In Puig's absence, the likes of Miguel Berry, Gabriel Pec and Christian Ramírez are tipped to create problems in attack.

Tigres team news

Los Auriazules boss Guido Pizarro will be without Diego Reyes, Rafael Guerrero and Andre Pierre Gignac on account of injury issues.

All eyes will be on Nicolas Ibanez, who bagged goals in consecutive Champions Cup games, apart from key players such as goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and midfielder Juan Brunetta.

