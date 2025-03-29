How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Orlando City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between LA Galaxy and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still without a win after five Major Soccer League (MLS) games, LA Galaxy will play hosts to Orlando City at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

After posting away draws at Portland Timbers and Minnesota United, the reigning MLS Cup champions will aim for their first league win this season, while the Lions are coming off a 4-1 victory over DC United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between LA Galaxy and Orlando City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LA Galaxy vs Orlando City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

MLS match between LA Galaxy and Orlando City will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

LA Galaxy team news

Defenders John Nelson and Mauricio Cuevas remain sidelined with hamstring and muscular injuries, respectively.

Moreover, with Riqui Puig, Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsil also ruled out, Lucas Sanabria is a fitness doubt for the tie.

Orlando City team news

Manager Oscar Pareja is expected to be without Nicolas Rodriguez, Wilder Cartagena, Yutaro Tsukada and Flavian Loyola due to injuries.

Luis Muriel, who opened the floodgates against DC United, will lead the line, supported by Ivan Angulo and Marco Pasalic from the wide areas.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links